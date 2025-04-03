Hospital pledges 365 days of support for Plymouth charity Project 35

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Plymouth hospital has pledged to support a local charity for the entire year and aims to raise £2000 to help its work with vulnerable families in the community. As well as getting hands-on volunteering at Project 35’s food bank at Manadon Sports Hub last week, staff at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth, have chosen to focus on a series of fundraising drives for the charity throughout 2025.

Hospital staff aim to raise as much as possible for the charity over the next 12 months by organising an Easter egg hunt and egg donation, bake sales and a number of sponsored events. The staff are also planning to regularly donate tins and food items to help maintain supplies at the charity’s food banks across the region which provide a vital service for local deprived families.

Project 35 is a social impact project for Plymouth, founded by Plymouth Argyle, Ginsters and the Argyle Community Trust, and focuses on tackling food poverty, as well as fuel poverty, and isolation. The number 35 in its name represents the percentage of children and families in the region living in poverty.

Sarah Fell, Hospital Director, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth says:

Food bank volunteering for Project 35

“It was a privilege to help out at the food bank last week. It was humbling to see the hard work undertaken and commitment each week to provide food and supplies for our local community.

“We met the charity volunteers through our sponsorship of Plymouth Argyle FC this season and are committed to helping the charity as much as we can this year with fundraising and food donations. Project 35 does amazing work and we know our staff and visiting patients will get right behind our Charity of the Year and strive to dig deep to help vulnerable children and their families close to home.”

Last year, Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth, raised a total £1,794 – surpassing its target of £1500 - for the South West Coast Path charity. The funds will help to maintain a mile stretch of 630-mile coastal path.

Event - Easter fundraiser: Practice Plus Group Hospital, Plymouth’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Central Park, on Sunday, April 20, where families can take part for just £2 to help raise funds for Project 35. The trail leads little adventurers through the park, ending with a special meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny and, of course, an Easter Egg treat.

Easter egg haul: Sarah Fell, Hospital Director, with Matt White, Fundraising and Events Officer at Project 35, with their donation of Easter eggs for vulnerable local children.

