Hospital worker’s marathon mission to help sight-impaired people in Kent

Lisa McCartney in her Kent Association for the Blind marathon kit

Limbering up for the London Marathon is hospital worker, Lisa McCartney, 37, from Rainham, Kent, who was compelled to run the 26.2 mile course for charity after a meeting with Kent Association for the Bind (KAB) through her work at a hospital in Gillingham.

Lisa was “moved to tears” by the work that the Kent-based charity does to support over 12,000 sight impaired people to lead independent lives.

This will be Lisa’s third marathon, but her first time fundraising for such an event and hopes to raise £1600 for the charity.

Lisa, Business Development Manager at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham, was inspired to run for KAB after meeting its CEO, Eithne Rynne at a meeting to see how the hospital could support the charity regularly with patient talks, sponsorship and events.

Lisa comments: "As I sat with Eithne from KAB at the meeting together, drinking tea and eating cake, she shared the story of the charity and the incredible people they help every day. Her words moved me to tears. From that moment, I felt a deep commitment to support this inspiring organisation. As an avid runner, I couldn’t think of a better way to contribute than by running the London Marathon to raise money for them.”

In her role at work, Lisa is very passionate about the hospital’s partnerships with the charity and has organised several events to promote awareness of sight-loss for both patients and staff. She adds: “During my time at Practice Plus Group I’ve built strong connections with both the staff and volunteers at KAB. I’m constantly amazed by their tireless efforts to promote independent living for those with sight impairments. Every day, I witness patients who live with these challenges, along with their loved ones, carers, and friends offering support. It’s humbling to see the vital role KAB plays in their lives.

"Whether through counselling or providing low-vision aids, this charity makes a real difference, even in the small things like helping someone make a cup of tea or maximise the use of available light — things we often take for granted. Sight is something we can easily lose due to age, accidents, illness, or hereditary conditions. KAB’s work is life changing, and while my fundraising is just a small contribution, I know every pound donated will make a difference."

Lisa has been training hard for this year's London Marathon with local running coach, James Maybourn from The Bay Running Coaching in Herne Bay. She is hoping to complete the course in under 4 hours 30 minutes, which will give her an 18 min PB on her previous marathon. To sponsor Lisa and help support KAB visit: www.justgiving.com/page/lisa-mccartney

