Hot, not bothered: Five health tips to enjoy the sunshine

The UK summer had a cool start, but a European heatwave is now bringing a surge in temperatures. Many Brits will head outdoors to take advantage and soak up the sun. However it’s important to adapt to the health challenges of going alfresco – from dehydration and sun burn to insect bites.

Phil Day, Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, has five tips to stay healthy while making the most of the sunshine.

1. Cool as a cucumber

“Spending long hours in the sun is a classic recipe for dehydration that can leave you feeling lightheaded and dizzy. While it’s important to drink regularly, tea, coffee and alcohol can make the problem worse so picking the right foods is a smart way to up that fluid intake. Fruit and veg like watermelon, cucumbers and oranges all have a high water content and are a refreshing way of rehydrating when it’s warm outside.”

Brits will be heading to the beach to take advantage of the warmer temperatures

2. Keep your nose clean

“Hot, humid conditions usually pack a pollen punch, which can make trips to the park or sitting in the garden a sneezing, spluttering nightmare for hay fever sufferers. If you’re heading out, pack a brush or lint roller to help you dust off stubborn bits of grass and pollen. Alongside your antihistamines try rubbing Vaseline around your nostrils to create a barrier and cut down the pollen you inhale.”

3. Put stingers off your scent

“When the weather heats up, we’re not the only ones that enjoy spending time outside. Many insects thrive in warm weather, breeding more while the high temperature acts as an incubator for their eggs and larvae. As a result, the NHS often sees a rise in summertime bites and stings.

“Before you reach for the long-sleeved T-shirt, there’s plenty you can do to avoid a collision course with a critter. Insects including bees, wasps and mosquitos, have an acute sense of smell and are drawn to strong scents like perfume or aftershave. If you’re planning alfresco activities, consider using unfragranced products instead and apply insect repellent to keep them away.

“If you do suffer an insect bite or sting, you can now receive treatment from your pharmacist without needing to book a GP appointment as part of the NHS Pharmacy First Service.”

4. Take your (picnic) temperature

“Picnics are a summertime staple when the weather behaves itself. When you're soaking up the sunshine, however, it's easy to take an eye off your hamper, which can set you up for a tummy bug if certain foods are not looked after properly.

“Avoid having to make a judgment call on your summer spread by bringing along a food thermometer that will check if any dishes that have been out in the sun are too warm.

"If, despite your best efforts, you find yourself suffering the effects of food poisoning remember to drink plenty of water and use rehydration sachets to replace lost fluids and electrolytes. Cases are not usually serious, and most people get better within a week without treatment.”

5. Watch out for high noon

“When trying to shield our skin from the sun, it’s easy to leave it until the afternoon temperatures pick up before applying sun cream. Yet the sun is at its highest point around noon, giving Earth the most direct sunlight. This is the point where you can burn the quickest – even if it is relatively cool – as the radiation is at its peak.

