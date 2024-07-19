How can you sleep better in the heat?
Hotter and dryer weather has a negative effect on the air quality in our homes, especially in the bedroom. Pollen, dust, and levels of toxic VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) in the indoor air peak during the summer, which all lead to a poor night’s sleep.
Combined with hay fever symptoms, these conditions have been making sleep difficult and less effective for many sufferers in the UK over the past weeks.
It’s easy to track tiny irritants like pollen indoors on your clothes or on your skin, where they’ll continue to trigger symptoms. Fortunately, an air purifier can help.
These gadgets are suitable for the home, or the office and they help improve indoor air quality by filtering the air to remove a wide range of allergens including pollen, pet dander, and mould.
Lars Dunberger, Head of Technology for Blueair comments on the topic of sleep and air quality: “It is important to place air purifiers in rooms where we spend the most time. Most of us spend a third of our 24-hour day in the bedroom so if I had to recommend one room to locate your air purifier then it would be the bedroom."
Children are particularly vulnerable to indoor air pollutants such as dust, microplastics and chemicals released from toys, paint and outdoor air pollution that passes through the ventilation.
As well as improving sleep, clean air also improves children’s physical health and cognitive abilities, helps fight off coughs and colds and prevents allergies and respiratory illnesses. The Blueair commisioned YouGov survey found that silence followed by clean air are perceived as the most important factors for a good night’s sleep so make sure to buy an air purifier that doesn’t make noise.
Blueair air purifiers are Quiet Mark Approved; they use unique Blueair HEPASilent™ technology and so are whisper-silent meaning you can sleep next to one without the worry of it making any noise. Air purifiers also come in a variety of sizes so be sure to choose an air purifier that is the right size for your room.”
Clean air helps to promote deep sleep, and people who live in areas with higher levels of air pollution are 60% more likely to sleep poorly than those living in areas with cleaner air, according to a YouGov survey looking into global perceptions of air quality, commissioned by Blueair.
With sleep often elusive in high heat, it is important to place an air purifier in the bedroom to ensure we experience the full effects of what an air purifier can offer. Blueair’s air purifiers are whisper-silent and have been approved by Quiet Mark, so will not distract you from a good night’s sleep while they silently remove airborne particles in the bedroom.
