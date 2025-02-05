How often to brush teeth: Over a third of Brits brush for less than a minute, while 1 in 6 clean their teeth just once a day

People in Britain skip brushing their teeth when they are tired, lazy, sick or drunk

A recent study has revealed the good, bad, and ugly dental habits of Brits, including their biggest oral hygiene icks.

Brushing your teeth twice a day, cleaning them for at least two minutes, and regular trips to the dentist are the staples of oral hygiene taught from an early age. A new study from health and beauty tech retailer Currys surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to explore the nation's oral hygiene habits, and the results show that Brits still have a lot to learn.

When it comes to the basic rule of brushing teeth twice a day, data shows that while the majority stick to the rule, a concerning 16% of Brits only brush them once a day.

People aren’t keen on sticking to routines either, as over a third (35%) brush their teeth for less than a minute, and more than 6 in 10 (63%) brush for less than the two-minute rule, as standard. The research also explored the reasons why people may not be following basic oral hygiene rules. It found that more than a 4 in 10 (43%) said they felt too tired or lazy at the end of the day to brush their teeth, while a quarter said they have missed brushing due to feeling sick or unwell.

Reasons for people skipping brushing their teeth:

Feeling too tired or lazy at the end of the day (34%) Feeling unwell or sick (25%) Forgetting to brush (24%) Being drunk (17%) Running late or being in a rush (16%)

Having good oral hygiene is one part of taking care of dental health, and the other one is booking a visit to the dentist at least once a year (or more, depending on your problems). However, 41% of Brits admit that they struggle to see a dentist as they are experiencing fear and anxiety, while 17% say that the fear is so big it prevents them from going for a checkup. Fear isn’t the only reason why people postpone dental visits. According to survey results over 4 in 10 Brits are avoiding visiting the dentist due to the cost.

Working with Currys, Dr Sara Amini, restorative dentist and implantologist, shared some of the key signs that indicate that you must see a dentist immediately: “If there is toothache, swelling in the gums or face, bleeding gums, loose teeth, apparent cavities, missing previous fillings or crowns, then it is important to get in touch with your dentist and get seen as soon as possible. Also, if you see a lesion in the oral cavity which has been for more than 2 weeks, you should also book an appointment with your dentist, as this could be pre-cancerous.”

Bad teeth, low self-esteem

Bad dental habits and irregular dental check-ups don’t only lead to dental health problems; they are also linked with low confidence, as several US studies have proven. In the UK, figures show that nearly 4 in 10 people (38%) are not confident about their smile, and a staggering 59% of them consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow.

Bad habits also come with social consequences. Bad breath was flagged across the nation as one of the worst dental habits by a significant number (73%) of people, followed by missing teeth (41%) and smoke on the breath (40%).

Dr Sara Amini also shared the impact of poor oral hygiene beyond bad breath. She said: “Poor oral hygiene can affect overall health in different ways. There is a relationship between gum disease and systemic inflammation, also tooth infection and heart disease. Furthermore, bacteria in periodontal disease and caries (cavities) can be transferred to people in contact with the patient and from mother to child. It’s even evidenced that mothers with periodontal disease are more likely to have underweight babies.”

You can find more about the study here: https://www.currys.co.uk/techtalk/kitchen-and-home/tooth-truths.html