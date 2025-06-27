How to beat the summer stress slump: Five natural wellness tips for women

Summer doesn't have to be a stressful time

Summer should be a time of sun, sandals and serenity, but for many women, the warmer months bring unexpected challenges. Between juggling school holidays, travel plans, and the pressure to be 'on form' all season long, it's easy to feel drained rather than recharged.

Natural health expert Jason Layton says women often ignore early signs of imbalance, particularly when it comes to gut and urinary health. “Stress, disrupted routines, and changes in diet during the summer can wreak havoc on the body – but there are simple, natural ways to restore balance,” he says.

Jason, who founded UK-based natural health company Nature's Zest after struggling to find supplements that worked, added:

"Summer doesn’t have to mean burnout. With a few natural tweaks, you can stay energised, healthy and comfortable throughout the season. “It’s about listening to your body and giving it the tools to thrive.”

Whether you're off on a family holiday or staying closer to home, prioritising your gut and urinary health could be the secret to a stress-free summer.

Here, Jason shares five summer wellness tips to help women feel their best from the inside out, including how probiotics may play a role in supporting gut and urinary health.

1. Start the Day with Gut-Friendly Rituals

“Your digestive system sets the tone for your whole body,” says Layton. “Start your day with a glass of warm water and lemon, and try not to eat too late the night before – this helps reduce bloating and supports a natural rhythm.”

For added support, many women choose daily probiotics with added ingredients like cranberry extract, known for promoting urinary health. These can be a convenient way to rebalance your gut flora, especially if your diet’s gone off-track over the holidays.

2. Avoid the Summer Sugar Trap

Ice creams, BBQ sauces, cocktails, sugar consumption often spikes in the summer. But Layton warns: “Excess sugar can feed bad bacteria in the gut and may increase the risk of UTIs, especially in women.”

Instead, he recommends choosing fresh seasonal fruit, swapping fizzy drinks for coconut water, and keeping an eye on hidden sugars in pre-packaged picnic foods.

3. Protect Your Immune System When Travelling

From airport lounges to changing water sources, travel can expose your body to unfamiliar bacteria and increase digestive upsets. “Your gut flora is your first line of defence,” says Layton.

He suggests packing a travel-sized probiotic supplement, staying hydrated, and avoiding excessive alcohol. Look for supplements that include both probiotics and prebiotics for all-round gut support.

4. Schedule 'You-Time' Without Guilt

“Women often put themselves last during the summer,” says Layton. “Whether it’s family holidays or keeping kids entertained, the stress builds quietly.”

His advice? Build non-negotiable wellness breaks into your week, whether it's a morning walk, a yoga class, or simply 20 minutes with a good book. “Wellness starts with boundaries.”

5. Support Your Body’s Natural Balance

Hot weather can contribute to dehydration, which in turn can lead to urinary tract issues – especially when combined with summer clothing and sweat. “Cranberry has long been used to support urinary health,” Jason notes, “and paired with a high-quality probiotic, it’s a powerful duo for staying balanced.”

Women looking for that support may want to explore blends such as Natures Zest Women’s Probiotics, which combine 50 billion CFU of beneficial bacteria with cranberry extract for daily wellness.