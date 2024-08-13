How to join in with St John Ambulance - Save A Life September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St John Ambulance’s Save A Life September campaign is aiming to equip 50,000 people in England with essential first aid skills via public demonstrations, online resources and free first aid pocket guides in a push to fill communities around the country with potential lifesavers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout September, come to one of the charity's free first aid events where, in response to public demand, highly trained volunteers will teach you how to help someone who is choking, experiencing a severe bleed, or suffering a cardiac arrest. By joining the team at one of these events you could become a future lifesaver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St John Ambulance in the community | St John Ambulance

St John's website will list your nearest demonstrations but check back regularly as new events will be added. You can also order our free first aid pocket guide from 29 August, or access online advice now on the featured techniques to ensure you're prepared to step up in an emergency. Accidents and life threating incidents are more common than most people think so do this for your family, friends, colleagues, and community.

For updates and more information, visit bit.ly/savealifeseptember. Your participation and support will make a profound impact.