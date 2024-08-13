How to join in with St John Ambulance - Save A Life September

By Ian Groves
Contributor
13th Aug 2024, 11:00am
St John Ambulance’s Save A Life September campaign is aiming to equip 50,000 people in England with essential first aid skills via public demonstrations, online resources and free first aid pocket guides in a push to fill communities around the country with potential lifesavers.   

Throughout September, come to one of the charity's free first aid events where, in response to public demand, highly trained volunteers will teach you how to help someone who is choking, experiencing a severe bleed, or suffering a cardiac arrest. By joining the team at one of these events you could become a future lifesaver.  

St John Ambulance in the communitySt John Ambulance in the community
St John's website will list your nearest demonstrations but check back regularly as new events will be added. You can also order our free first aid pocket guide from 29 August, or access online advice now on the featured techniques to ensure you're prepared to step up in an emergency. Accidents and life threating incidents are more common than most people think so do this for your family, friends, colleagues, and community.  

For updates and more information, visit bit.ly/savealifeseptember. Your participation and support will make a profound impact.  

