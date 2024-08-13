How to join in with St John Ambulance - Save A Life September
Throughout September, come to one of the charity's free first aid events where, in response to public demand, highly trained volunteers will teach you how to help someone who is choking, experiencing a severe bleed, or suffering a cardiac arrest. By joining the team at one of these events you could become a future lifesaver.
St John's website will list your nearest demonstrations but check back regularly as new events will be added. You can also order our free first aid pocket guide from 29 August, or access online advice now on the featured techniques to ensure you're prepared to step up in an emergency. Accidents and life threating incidents are more common than most people think so do this for your family, friends, colleagues, and community.
For updates and more information, visit bit.ly/savealifeseptember. Your participation and support will make a profound impact.
