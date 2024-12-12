How to put more light in your life this winter solstice

Lynn Crilly.

The upcoming Winter Solstice is a brilliant chance for people to “reset and recharge”, according to a leading wellbeing expert.

Author and counsellor Lynn Crilly says rising numbers of people now struggle with mental ill health and anxiety during the darker days and longer nights.

And Lynn, the author of Hope With Depression: a self-help guide for those affected and their families, friends and carers, says a great way to combat that and put light in your life is to try to take advantage of the increasing sunlight hours.

She said: “The Winter solstice occurs when the sun is at the furthest point away from the equator and in the northern hemisphere it means the shortest amount of daylight hours

“This year it falls on the 21st December and, despite being the longest night it is traditionally a time for celebration because it brings the return of the light as after this date the days will get longer. It might only be a few minutes each day, but they all add up.

“People’s mental health can be greatly affected by the different seasonal changes, particularly over winter. The shorter days can bring about feelings of sadness and increased anxiety for many individuals if less sunlight leads to lower production of melatonin and serotonin by the brain. This is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

“Reduced daylight hours can disrupt our circadian rhythms (a natural 24 hour cycle of mental, physical and behavioural changes in the body) which regulates mood and sleep patterns.

“Over this period, many experiences change in appetite, fatigue and a feeling of tiredness and lethargy. “The winter solstice is a stark reminder of these challenges, as it highlights the clear contrast between the dark days of winter and the longer days that are set to follow.”

Lynn’s Five Top Tips for boosting your mood around the winter solstice

We get a few minutes of daylight each day after the Solstice and planning an activity for just a few minutes can help boost your mood and remind you that longer, sunnier days are coming.

Breathing exercises. There are some great breathing exercises which focus on your vagus nerve and have been shown to calm an anxious mind or racing heart. These include box breathing, where the length of the inhale is matched by holding your breath for the same length of time, or alternate nostril breathing. There are plenty of videos on YouTube which can help you get started.

Listen to a favourite song. Remind yourself of how much extra daylight you have per day by listening to a song. This will be roughly equal to the extra minutes of daytime. ‘Bring me Sunshine’ by Morecombe and Wise is 1 minute 54 seconds so a perfect January tune!

Gratitude list. Make a list of all the things you are grateful for. Not only is it a great way to focus your mind on the positive but it is something you can look back on when you are feeling low.

Five minute fitness. Exercise is one of the best ways to boost mood and it doesn’t need to be a long workout, particularly if it’s something you are not used to. You could start with some stretching, yoga or pilates, or perhaps dance around your house and get your heart pumping and your mood lifting.

Look up a yummy recipe for dinner. One of the symptoms of SAD is an increased craving for sweets and carbohydrates. Plan some new, delicious meals which incorporate seasonal flavours and use plenty of vegetables which are abundant (and usually very affordable) at this time of year. Take time to sit down and enjoy your meal as well as the process of making it.

