How to spot a rogue cosmetic surgery provider – experts reveal five red flags as illegal clinics surge

Harley Medical Group warns against dangers of rogue cosmetic surgery

Shocking stats reveal growing trend in unregulated procedures across the UK

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New figures have revealed the scale of the UK’s cosmetic procedure black market, with data showing half of women undergoing cosmetic work from unlicensed providers require follow-up medical treatment.

In light of the shocking statistics, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has outlined ministerial plans setting out new regulations to deal with misconduct in the cosmetic surgery sector within the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes as demand for cosmetic treatment rises, resulting in an increasing number of illegal clinics offering unlicensed procedures - often resulting in devastating and even life-changing consequences.

In response, trusted provider The Harley Medical Group is calling on patients to stay vigilant - and offering practical advice on what to look out for when selecting a reputable clinic and clinician, helping avoid rogue practitioners.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at The Harley Medical Group, said: “Cosmetic treatment should be considered a medical procedure - it requires clinical oversight, proper pre-operative consultation, and accessible aftercare.

“Unregulated clinics can cut corners on each of these vital elements, putting patients at serious risk. That’s why it’s so important to do your homework, ask questions, and choose providers who put safety first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With new government regulations expected soon, The Harley Medical Group has welcomed the move, but warns that rules alone won’t fix the problem without rigorous enforcement.

The group, which has been operating for over 40 years and is registered with the Care Quality Commission, says patients should be vigilant and conduct research before getting treatment.

FIVE RED FLAGS TO WATCH FOR WHEN SELECTING A COSMETIC SURGERY PROVIDER

No Pre-Op Consultation

A reputable provider will always offer a thorough consultation with a qualified practitioner - never skip straight to the treatment.

Lack of Medical Credentials

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check if the clinic is registered with an independent regulator like the CQC, HIS or HIW and whether your practitioner is GMC- or NMC-registered. If not, walk away.

Too-Good-To-Be-True Pricing

Bargain-basement offers could mean compromised safety, counterfeit products, or inexperienced staff.

No Aftercare Plan

Aftercare is essential. Any provider who doesn’t include it as standard is cutting corners.

Non-Clinical Settings

Treatments should be carried out in proper medical environments - not beauty salons, private homes, or hotel rooms.

For further information or to book a consultation, visit: www.harleymedical.co.uk