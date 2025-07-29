How to tell if sunscreen has gone bad, according to a doctor

Searches have soared by 3,950% in the past 30 days for 'sunscreen expiry', and to help Cult Beauty has teamed up with Dr Deborah Lee to share urgent SPF advice, including how to check when your sunscreen has expired and how much sunscreen to apply to your body.

With millions of Brits soaking up the sun this summer, Cult Beauty has partnered with Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy to help people stay protected with proper sunscreen use and avoid the dangers of expired SPF.

Does sunscreen go off?

Yes, it absolutely can according to Dr Deborah Lee. Like all skincare, SPF has a shelf life. Most sunscreens now come with an expiration date, usually found on the top or bottom of the packaging. If yours doesn’t, it’s worth writing the date you opened it directly on the bottle.

Sunscreen

Once opened, sunscreen typically lasts for about 12 months but if it’s been exposed to heat, humidity, or looks/smells different, it’s safest to throw it away.

Expired SPF loses its effectiveness and could even contain bacteria or mould that may irritate your skin.

How to check if your sunscreen has gone bad

There are a few easy ways to tell if your sunscreen is past it's best:

Check the texture - If the formula has separated or turned runny or lumpy, it’s no longer reliable.

Smell it - A sour, musty or off scent is a red flag.

Look at the colour - Any colour change, especially if it’s yellowed or darkened, could indicate it’s degraded.

Inspect the packaging - If the bottle is cracked, swollen or has been sitting in direct sun (like on a windowsill or in your car), it’s best not to risk it.

Using expired sunscreen won’t offer the same level of protection, and in some cases, it may even cause breakouts or irritation due to bacterial contamination. When in doubt, throw it out.

Here's how much sunscreen should you actually use

To get full body protection, you should apply around two teaspoons for each area you're covering. Put simply that is:

Face and neck – two teaspoons

Arms – two teaspoons, one teaspoon for each arm

Legs – two teaspoons, one teaspoon for each leg

Chest and stomach – two teaspoons

Back and shoulders – two teaspoons

If applied properly, your sunscreen should run out well before it expires - but if your bottle’s been sitting around since last summer, it’s likely time to replace it.

Here’s the right way to apply sunscreen

The application of SPF should be a non-negotiable step in your skincare regimen every day.

However, there are many uncertainties when it comes to how to apply SPF the right way, by following these simple tips you won’t go wrong:

Before you do anything, shake your sunscreen bottle. This will help break up any clumping that occurs over time.

Use the three-finger rule when applying it to the face. Gently tap the formula all over your face, ears, and neck rather than just rubbing it all on to avoid irritation and to ensure a smoother application.

When applying to your body, smear small evenly sized dots over all areas exposed to the sun. Gently massage the sunscreen in, until you can’t see it anymore. Remember not to forget those sneaky spots that are easy to miss like the neck and the back of your hands and feet.

If you are heading out to have fun in the sun, allow the formula to soak into your skin for at least 15 minutes before heading outdoors.

Top tips on how to stay safe in the sun

Dr Deborah Lee shares her top tips for staying safe in the sun:

1. Respect the sun

You only need 15 minutes of sunlight a day to make vitamin D and for darker skin this can increased to 30 minutes. But after this, the sun is not giving you any health benefits. If you overdo your time in the sun, you are likely to end up with sunburn and heat exhaustion/heat stroke. All of these are serious conditions – and heat stroke can be fatal.

Respect the sun by keeping out of direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm in the summer. Sit in the shade, under a parasol, or stay indoors.

2. Use sunscreen wisely

Use suncream with a minimum SPF factor 30 (anti-UVB protection) and a UVA star rating of 4-5 stars (for anti-UVA protection). If you have fair skin or burn easily you should use suncream with an SPF 50 factor. For swimming, choose a water-resistant option.

Sun cream us a much better option than tanning oil which concentrates UV rays and increases the risk of sunburn and damaged (ageing) skin. Getting sunburnt once every 2 years triples your risk of being diagnosed with skin cancer, melanoma, as compared to someone who has not been burnt.

3. Keep cool

Do all you can to keep cool, sit in the shade, wear loose and light-coloured clothes and cover your legs and arms, wear a wide-brimmed hat, tie your hair up, drink plenty of cool drinks, sprinkle yourself with cold water regularly, and put a cold compress on your forehead, make cool baths and showers. If it’s too hot, go inside away from the sun and lie down in a cool place.

4. Drink more water

When the sun is out, we should all be drinking at least 3 litres of water per day. Avoid fizzy or sugary drinks in hot sunshine. The sun causes plastics to break down in plastic bottles and chemicals can leach into the drinks. Plus, sugary drinks can worsen dehydration.

Look out for symptoms and signs of dehydration, these include feeling thirsty, a dry mouth, sunken eyes, not peeing often, headaches and feeling unwell. But it’s too late by the time these symptoms have occurred – you need to drink plenty to avoid these symptoms from coming on.

5. Protect your eyes

If you wear a hat with a wide brim or a baseball cap this will shield your eyes from 50% of the sun rays. If you wear glasses, these should have a glass with a UV filter. Sunglasses block UV rays from entering the eyes, but make sure these have a CE mark to show they meet European standards.