How women over 35 are being ghosted by the medical profession – and why we have no recourse

Neurodivergent therapist Sara-Louise Ackrill, pictured, is campaigning for better understanding of women’s health needs in midlife.

Sara-Louise Ackrill explores the invisible crisis faced by women over 35, whose struggles with ADHD, perimenopause, and PMDD are routinely ignored by a medical system ill-equipped to recognise or address their needs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s hard to open a laptop these days without being drawn into yet another debate about ADHD, particularly in women. Some articles claim it’s chronically underdiagnosed, others argue it’s widely misunderstood, but what rarely gets mentioned is the group of women now in their 30s and 40s who are only just discovering the truth about their own minds.

These are women who have spent years struggling with emotional volatility, executive dysfunction, relationship difficulties and an exhausting sense of not being able to keep up with life – only to find that there was always a name for it. ADHD. And for many, that realisation is arriving just as they are entering the storm of perimenopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overlap of ADHD and perimenopause is difficult enough, but for around eight per cent of women, a third element arrives to make life almost unbearable: PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder).

Despite affecting millions, conditions such as ADHD, perimenopause and PMDD remain poorly understood by many doctors.

According to Hone Health (Feb 2025), PMDD not only creates severe hormonal and emotional dysregulation, but also cuts an average of three years off a woman’s life expectancy. Imagine trying to manage careers, relationships, families and daily life while your body and brain are locked in a hormonal rollercoaster that you can’t get off. It’s a dark triangle – ADHD, perimenopause and PMDD – and it can leave even the most capable women feeling stripped of their competence, stability and identity.

The tragedy is not just in the symptoms themselves, but in how the medical profession responds to them. Women who seek help often find themselves ignored, dismissed, or told to be patient and wait it out.

I have spent years trying to get answers from GPs who either don’t recognise the signs of perimenopause or freely admit they’ve never been trained to. One male doctor, when I asked why he wasn’t better equipped to support something that would affect 100% of his female patients, simply said: “Well obviously, I’m a male…” as if that was an explanation rather than an indictment. It’s almost impossible to get the right care when the people you’re turning to don’t even see your problem as theirs to solve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions like PMDD have clear, recognised treatment protocols. SSRIs – whether taken daily or intermittently – have long been the standard first-line response (source: aafp.org). Yet so many GPs appear unaware of this or unwilling to prescribe them. After years of being dismissed or told “it’s just hormones” as if that were a catch-all excuse, I began sharing my experiences on social media to see who else felt this way. The response was staggering.

A lack of training and awareness among healthcare professionals continues to leave women battling ADHD, perimenopause and PMDD without adequate support.

Maddy Alexander-Grout, an ADHD, Money and Business Expert, commented on one of my posts with a story that echoed my own: “I have had exactly the same! It’s still ongoing and my cycle is so much closer together, so it’s 10 days of PMDD I go through every 10 days. I have been gaslit at every turn. I wish the doctors knew more about PMDD.” It’s a story I hear again and again – women made to feel as though they’re exaggerating or imagining their suffering, while their lives are being torn apart by something entirely real and treatable.

But what’s worse than the lack of care is the lack of recourse. When a GP surgery fails you, what can you do? Complaining is often pointless. You can speak to the Practice Manager, contact NHS Advocacy, PALS, the ICB, NHS England, your MP, even the Ombudsman (currently dealing with a seven-month backlog), and still get nowhere.

These organisations are structured to tick boxes and close cases, not to solve the systemic issues in women’s healthcare. Civil rights groups are rarely equipped to take on medical discrimination unless it involves employment or benefits. Legal routes require deep pockets and a solicitor in the right niche – a luxury most of us don’t have. In reality, you can only change surgeries and hope the next one is better, which is far from guaranteed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even trying to help from the inside is a losing battle. I once offered my former surgery free training on Reasonable Adjustments. They refused. I stopped short of joining a Patient Participation Group because, as an Inclusion Specialist, I was not prepared to give away unpaid labour to a system that already devalues women’s time and expertise. Others have tried too, with equally frustrating results.

One woman told me: “I was shocked when I found out GP surgeries are not accountable. I used to be a co-chair of a patients participation group. We tried to hold them to account and they disbanded us and said they would put something else in its place. They didn’t.”

The reality that few want to confront is that GP surgeries are not public institutions in the way many of us imagine. They are private businesses, contracted to the NHS, and this makes them both powerful and oddly untouchable. The Equality Act (2010) applies to both public and private businesses, including GP surgeries – a fact worth underlining, since so few patients realise the rights they technically hold.

When I tried to raise awareness of the lack of women’s healthcare knowledge on a professional forum – a place where advocates and journalists connect – I was met with hostility and gaslighting. Freelance journalists told me my story couldn’t be true, that my surgery hadn’t really made me wait a year for a PMDD diagnosis and Sertraline/SSRI prescription, another year for a single basic menopause appointment (cancelled repeatedly due to staff sickness), and now 20 months for a smear test under general anaesthetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they finally relented and referred me, the wait was 23 weeks. Instead of listening, these journalists – whose job is to investigate and challenge – dismissed me. They told me the NHS had been underfunded for decades, as if I’d somehow missed that memo, and that “many people have it far worse.” The implication was that I should be grateful. That I should stop complaining.

This reaction is almost as damaging as the neglect itself. We have been conditioned, as patients, to defend the NHS no matter what. We are told to be thankful for any scraps of care we receive, and to keep quiet about its failures. It has become taboo to point out that the emperor has no clothes. Criticising the NHS feels, at times, more dangerous than criticising secretive organisations or corrupt regimes. But this reluctance to hold our healthcare system accountable is precisely why nothing changes.

What I’ve noticed is that when I speak out, people immediately look for ways to shut the conversation down. They tell me I must have misunderstood, that I don’t know how the system works, that I got my facts wrong. Or they change the subject to avoid the discomfort of acknowledging how broken things are. Even those who have had their own traumatic experiences with the NHS tend to defend it reflexively, as if criticising it makes us bad citizens. It’s a bizarre and unhealthy dynamic.

Nicola Bulley’s case is a chilling reminder of what happens when women’s struggles at midlife are misunderstood. When she went missing, the press chose to highlight her alcohol problem – with little discussion of whether she had access to proper perimenopause or HRT support. Women at perimenopause are three times more likely to develop alcohol dependency, yet this connection is rarely addressed in mainstream discourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need to start seeing things more clearly. A GP surgery is a business, staffed by self-employed professionals who are indemnified against mistakes. They are not beyond scrutiny. The Equality Act (2010) applies to them as much as to any other business. And yet, the moment a patient dares to raise their voice, they are made to feel unreasonable, disloyal, even delusional.

A healthcare system whose own patients protect it from accountability is a dangerous one. Women over 35 – especially those navigating ADHD, perimenopause and PMDD – deserve better than to be ghosted, dismissed and told to “just wait it out.” We need a cultural shift.

We need a medical profession that listens to women, values their lived experience, and is trained to meet their needs rather than dismiss them as inconvenient or “too complex.” Until that happens, we have to keep speaking up – even when it feels like shouting into the void. Because staying silent only deepens the silence around us.

Fact File: Women, ADHD, Perimenopause and PMDD

ADHD in Women

Girls and women are, on average, diagnosed three to four years later than boys, often because their symptoms are less obvious or mislabelled as anxiety or depression. According to Psychiatry Advisor, this delay arises largely because ADHD research has historically centred around male behavioural patterns.

than boys, often because their symptoms are less obvious or mislabelled as anxiety or depression. According to Psychiatry Advisor, this delay arises largely because ADHD research has historically centred around male behavioural patterns. Childhood ADHD diagnosis rates are skewed, with boys approximately three times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, according to the American Psychiatric Association. By adulthood, this diagnostic gap narrows significantly, indicating that many women remain undiagnosed until later life.

Perimenopause and Training Gaps

A Freedom of Information request by Menopause Support UK (2021) revealed that 41% of UK medical schools provide no mandatory menopause training. Most GPs consequently receive minimal menopause-specific education – often fewer than two hours during their formal training.

provide no mandatory menopause training. Most GPs consequently receive minimal menopause-specific education – often fewer than two hours during their formal training. According to The Guardian (Feb 2024), only about 14% of UK women experiencing menopause are prescribed hormone replacement therapy (HRT), despite NHS guidance supporting its use for symptom relief.

PMDD

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists estimates that 5–8% of women of reproductive age suffer from PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder), a severe and debilitating form of premenstrual syndrome.

suffer from PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder), a severe and debilitating form of premenstrual syndrome. According to Hone Health (Feb 2025), untreated PMDD can reduce a woman’s quality-adjusted life expectancy (healthy lifespan) by an average of three years.

Diagnosis Delays and Access to Care

Waiting times for adult ADHD assessments in the UK commonly average between 12–24 months , with some women waiting two years or more, according to reports by The Times (2024) and the BBC (2023).

, with some women waiting two years or more, according to reports by The Times (2024) and the BBC (2023). Menopause clinic referrals frequently involve waits of 12–18 months due to limited NHS specialist services. Anecdotal evidence from NHS Trusts and patient advocacy groups suggests that women requiring smear tests under general anaesthetic regularly face delays exceeding six months.

Sara-Louise Ackrill is a neurodivergent therapist, entrepreneur, and workplace consultant. Founding CEO of Wired Differently and co-founder of Start Differently, a non-profit, Sara-Louise supports neurodivergent individuals personally in employment and as entrepreneurs. Recognised as a ‘Top UK Neurodiversity Evangelist’ and one of Small Business Britain’s #IAlso100 2024 entrepreneurs, Sara specialises in workplace inclusion, neurodiversity awareness, and domestic abuse awareness in the workplace advocacy. She is currently developing wNDerful, an app for neurodivergent people, and strives to create inclusive spaces through psychoeducation and compassion.

Story by Sara-Louise Ackrill via Belters News/ The Double Agents