Health officials have issued a warning after a person in the USA was diagnosed with the plague.

It's the first time in eight years that the plague has reared its ugly head - and while many people may simply associate plague with the Black Death of the 14th century, it's still around to this day (albeit in a much-reduced capacity). Deschutes County Health Services said the person, who lives in Oregon, may have been infected by their cat.

The plague is spread through flea bites, with a bacteria called yersinia pestis causing the disease.

Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County health officer, said: "All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness."

According to Deschutes County Health Services, this case was identified and treated in the earlier stages of the disease, posing little risk to the community. No additional cases of plague have emerged during the communicable disease investigation.