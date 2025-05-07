Husband completes London Marathon in search of a cure for wife

Jonathan, Claire and daughters

A man from Gloucestershire has run the TCS London Marathon in support of his wife who has a brain tumour.

Jonathan Stevenson, from Wotton under Edge, was one of 97 Brain Tumour Research runners to complete the iconic marathon on Sunday 27 April, finishing the 26.2-mile race in four hours and 28 minutes.

The 55-year-old's inspiration came from his wife, Claire Stevenson, who was diagnosed with an astrocytoma in March 2024.

Jonathan said: “I ran the London Marathon for my amazing wife, who is living with a brain tumour. There are so many different types, and sadly, most are still incurable. That’s why I’m doing this, to help raise awareness and funding in the hope that one day we’ll find a cure, or at least a way to slow this disease down. No family should have to go through what we are.”

Jonathan Stevenson

Since Claire’s diagnosis in March 2024, Claire has undergone a craniotomy at Southmead Hospital and 30 rounds of radiotherapy. Claire recently began her tenth round of chemotherapy on Monday 28 April.

Brain Tumour Research was proud to have an incredible team of 97 runners take on the London Marathon this year, each with a deeply personal connection to the cause. Every runner had been impacted by brain tumours, either personally or through a loved one, and came together with a shared mission: to help find a cure. Collectively, they raised a phenomenal £443,797, a powerful testament to their dedication and determination. These vital funds will go directly towards groundbreaking research to improve outcomes and ultimately find a cure for this devastating disease.

Jonathan first ran a marathon eleven years ago. This year, despite battling a strained hamstring and a minor calf tear, he completed the iconic race and raised an incredible £17,204 to support vital brain tumour research.

Jonathan said: “It’s much different to ten years ago, obviously I'm older so this was much harder, but I am glad I did it. I’m pleased with my time and more than anything the funds that have been raised which will go towards important research. My one hope is that my wife’s current treatment will give her enough time for medical science to advance enough to find a cure or at least prolong her life a little further. We have two young daughters and there is so much of their life ahead which my wife wants to be part of, which is why we need to help support this.”

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are so grateful to Jonathan for running the London marathon to raise vital funds to research brain tumours. Every person who takes on a challenge for Brain Tumour Research is helping to shine a light on one of the most devastating and underfunded forms of cancer. Their passion, strength, and personal stories inspire us every day and drive our mission forward to fund the vital research needed to improve outcomes and ultimately find a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To support Jonathan’s London Marathon fundraising campaign, visit: Jon & Nick's fundraising for Brain Tumour Research is fundraising for Brain Tumour Research