‘I absolutely love what I do and I know it’s making a difference’: Samaritans volunteer shares her experience

Shilpa Shah

With Samaritans Awareness Day taking place today, one volunteer spoke about her experience working with the charity for the past 10 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Samaritans host an awareness day on 24 July every year to remind people that they are here to listen 24/7.

Shilpa Shah, who has been a listening volunteer at Samaritans for 10 years, said: “I absolutely love what I do, and I know it’s making a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now she also has a senior role in the charity as director of operations.

Shilpa, from East London, balances her role at Samaritans alongside her full-time job as CEO of a pharmaceutical committee.

After being a Games Maker at the London 2012 Olympics, Shilpa decided she wanted to continue volunteering and began searching for opportunities in her area where she stumbled across a Samaritans information session which she attended the following week.

“I attended the information session and thought yes this is what I want to do,” says Shilpa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a successful interview, she began her training at Samaritans.

“It’s really scary because you have your training and it prepares you for all sorts of different scenarios but actually until you take that first call you don’t know what that person is going to be feeling,” says Shilpa.

"People might call us up a little bit angry but I always think they're not angry at me, it's not personal, there is something that is upsetting them and making them feel this way."

Initially, Shilpa struggled with not being able to give advice to callers. As a pharmacist at the time, giving advice was a big part of her job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask open questions that help people make their own decisions about the steps they want to or don’t want to take but we don’t give advice because we never really know the full story,” she says.

In 2024, the Samaritans answered over 900,000 calls for help with just 3000 volunteers.

“I feel as though we get more people that are potentially having mental health issues but are waiting a bit longer to get seen so then they are having to use services like ours, voluntary services, to tide them over until they can get the help that they need from the NHS,” says Shilpa.

All the volunteers at Samaritans will receive a call from another volunteer at the end of their shift where they can talk about how they are feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a brilliant support system at Samaritans and you know that people really care about you,” says Shilpa.

“The most rewarding thing is our callers at the end of the call saying thank you it’s been really helpful talking to you. Especially when they feel ready to end the call because then you know they are ready to face the world.”

As a charity, Samaritans relies on funding to continue their work.

“A couple of times a year we highlight everything we do with things like Samaritans Awareness Day and World Mental Health Day just to remind people that we’re here if you need us,” says Shilpa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important for those people who don’t know about Samaritans to know that we’re a free organisation, we’re fully confidential and that you can call us anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”