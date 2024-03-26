I can't sleep: Top tips on how to get a good night's sleep for free

There are lots of free ways to get to sleep without forking out huge amounts

It is hard to imagine but as many as 70 per cent of today’s population - labelled the Tired Generation - struggle with sleep. There are lots of expensive options available which claim to have the answer but there are also plenty of free options for desperate sleep seekers. These are our top three free tips:

Create the right sleep environment

The trick here is to focus on light, temperature and noise because creating a relaxing atmosphere is crucial for achieving a restful night's sleep. Research shows that individuals experience better sleep when their bedroom is carefully curated to enhance factors such as lighting, noise levels, temperature, and overall comfort. As sleep quality and duration significantly impact overall health, optimising your bedroom environment for rest can also positively influence your daytime well-being. Fortunately, enhancing your sleep space doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. There are numerous affordable strategies available to cultivate a more serene and sleep-friendly atmosphere.

Temperature: Aim for 60-71.6°F (15.6-22°C) in your bedroom. Use layers to adjust to your personal preference.

Noise: Keep it quiet. Block outside noise with curtains or a white noise machine.

Light: Darkness is key. Use blackout curtains or an eye mask to block light and promote melatonin production.

Take a hot bath or shower before bedtime

Experts say a warm bedtime bath can help you cool down and prepare the body for a better night sleep. Studies suggest either a warm bath or shower before bed can help a person fall asleep and improve sleep quality — even in the heat of summer. And the optimum time to take one, is an hour or two before going to bed for at least 10 minutes.

List to the experts and stream for free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stream the "Fast Asleep: Powered by Myndstream" up to one hour before bedtime. Participants in recent study who listened to “Fast Asleep” experienced a significant increase in sleep quality. It is proven to decrease the time taken to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. A recent study also revealed the album significantly improved both objective and self-reported sleep quality.