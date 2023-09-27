‘I couldn’t get up’ - Mother-of-two requires round-the-clock care after suffering injuries at football match
A mum has said how a horrific football injury during a match saw the game abandoned and has left her needing round-the-clock care and is unable to look after her children
A mother has said how she now requires round-the-clock care after suffering a nasty injury whilst playing football. Amy Coaker, 27, was taken to hospital earlier this month after a tackle left her with a broken right leg in two places as well as a fractured and dislocated ankle.
The mother-of-two, who plays for Norfolk team Mulbarton Belles, then faced a four-and-a-half-hour operation and was left with a huge cast on her leg. The match where the injury occurred was abandoned.
Amy from Attleborough, Norfolk, said: "A player came in from my side and the next thing I know I’m on the floor and I couldn’t get up. One of the hardest things is that I don’t think I can get back on the pitch again, my boys need me and they were so confused."
Amy now requires around the clock care and is unable to take care of her two young children. She’s having to take more time off work after her maternity leave and has been forced to cancel plans for her son Archie’s first birthday.
As well as all of this, Amy is unsure when she will be able to walk again, but she left her house for the first time since the accident on Sunday (September 24) to visit her teammates at Mulbarton who have shown their support.
Amy, who has been playing football since the age of eight, said: "It lifted my spirits to see the girls again but I paid for being out of the house with the pain.
"It might have mentally and physically affected me but I don’t want other young females to let this knock them back. Even if I can’t play I’m definitely still going to be involved with the team.
"Football has always been my absolute passion, it was my saving grace but I can’t put myself in this position again."