A mum has said how a horrific football injury during a match saw the game abandoned and has left her needing round-the-clock care and is unable to look after her children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mother has said how she now requires round-the-clock care after suffering a nasty injury whilst playing football. Amy Coaker, 27, was taken to hospital earlier this month after a tackle left her with a broken right leg in two places as well as a fractured and dislocated ankle.

The mother-of-two, who plays for Norfolk team Mulbarton Belles, then faced a four-and-a-half-hour operation and was left with a huge cast on her leg. The match where the injury occurred was abandoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy from Attleborough, Norfolk, said: "A player came in from my side and the next thing I know I’m on the floor and I couldn’t get up. One of the hardest things is that I don’t think I can get back on the pitch again, my boys need me and they were so confused."

Amy now requires around the clock care and is unable to take care of her two young children. She’s having to take more time off work after her maternity leave and has been forced to cancel plans for her son Archie’s first birthday.

As well as all of this, Amy is unsure when she will be able to walk again, but she left her house for the first time since the accident on Sunday (September 24) to visit her teammates at Mulbarton who have shown their support.

Amy, who has been playing football since the age of eight, said: "It lifted my spirits to see the girls again but I paid for being out of the house with the pain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It might have mentally and physically affected me but I don’t want other young females to let this knock them back. Even if I can’t play I’m definitely still going to be involved with the team.