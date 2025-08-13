I finally shed five stone by treating obesity as a disease

Emma before and after her weight loss (Cover Images)

She has a glowing smile and bubbly personality but for years Emma Morris hid from cameras and avoided mirrors.

The 37-year-old mum-of-two felt like a prisoner in her own body.

“I weighed 260lbs (118kg), had no energy, my joints ached, and I was just surviving each day,” Emma says.

“I had tried everything, clean eating, working out, you name it. But my body just wouldn’t cooperate.”

That was just 18 months ago. But now five stone (33kg) lighter and brimming with self-confidence, Emma is the face of a new kind of weight loss. It’s an approach that tackles obesity as a disease, not a personal failure.

She credits her transformation to a powerful new tool: Zepbound, a GLP-1 medication designed to help regulate the biology behind weight gain.

And while some critics call it ‘the easy way out’, Emma isn’t having any of it.

“This isn’t cheating, it’s survival,” says Emma, a dental hygienist based in the United States.

“And for the first time in years, I finally feel like I’m living again.”

Living in Winder, Georgia, with her husband Stephen and daughters AvaGrace, 11, and Eliza Anne, 7, Emma’s life on the outside looked picture perfect. But inside, she was crumbling.

“I struggled with PCOS, inflammation, borderline high blood pressure, and extreme fatigue,” she says.

“I went to doctor after doctor, and no one had answers. I was drowning in my own body.”

It wasn’t until a routine appointment with a nurse practitioner that everything changed.

“She looked at me and said, ‘If we can get some of this weight off, you’ll feel better’. That moment felt like someone had finally heard me.”

Emma was prescribed Zepbound and within just a few weeks, Emma felt the shift, physically and emotionally.

“The inflammation started to go down. I could walk upstairs without pain,” she says.

“And that constant obsession with food, what I was eating, when I’d eat again, just stopped.”

What followed was a steady weight loss and a dramatic change in mindset.

“I’ve lost 73lbs (33kg), but I’ve gained my life back,” she says.

“I used to define success by a number on the scale. Now it’s about playing with my kids, enjoying dinner with my family, and loving the woman I see in the mirror.”

Emma is quick to shut down those who claim medication is a shortcut.

“For years I blamed myself, thinking I was weak or lazy,” she says.

“But obesity is a disease, it’s hormonal, metabolic, and neurological. Zepbound didn’t ‘do it for me’. It gave me a chance to actually fight back.”

She compares the treatment to managing any chronic condition.

“If I had diabetes, I’d take insulin. If I had high blood pressure, I’d take medication. This is no different.”

These days, Emma tracks her progress through more than just numbers.

“I journal my mental health, my energy levels, how my clothes fit,” she says.

“I take monthly progress pictures because sometimes the scale doesn’t reflect what’s really changing.”

She’s also built healthy habits that support her transformation: walking daily, staying hydrated and prioritising protein.

And when tough days come?

“I give myself grace. This is a long-term journey. Not every day is perfect, but every day is progress.”

Emma’s definition of thriving has shifted.

“Thriving used to mean being thin. Now it means being strong, joyful, and fully present in my life. I’m a better wife, a better mum, and a better version of myself.”

Her transformation has deepened her connection with family and friends.

“I used to avoid photos. Now I’m in the pictures with my kids. That means everything to me.”

Though she still hopes to lose another 30lbs (13.6kg), Emma no longer obsesses over the finish line.

“This isn’t a race, it’s a lifestyle. I’ve already come so far. The goal now is to feel good and stay healthy.”

Her message to others?

“Start small. Be kind to yourself. Use the tools that work for you, whether that’s medication, therapy, or movement. And don’t ever let shame stop you from taking control of your health.”

From hiding behind others in family photos to confidently showing up online to thousands of followers, Emma’s journey is more than just weight loss, it’s a revolution of self-worth.

“This is the healthiest, happiest, and most empowered I’ve ever felt,” she says.