'I go running as a giant testicle after losing my brother to cancer at 24. We need to start talking bollocks.'

Toby Freeman pictured with his brother Rob (Cover Images)

Going out running can be a challenge to a lot of people.

Going out running dressed as a giant testicle is an even greater challenge.

But that is what Toby Freeman does to raise awareness of testicular cancer, which killed his brother Rob at the age of just 24.

Toby is determined to stop other families suffering the devastation his family went through when they lost Rob. And that means one awkward conversation at a time.

Toby Freeman raises awareness of testicular cancer, which killed his brother Rob (Cover Images)

Symptoms such as a change in bowel habits, night sweats and fatigue had gone ignored due to Rob being young, fit and healthy.

But after much nagging, Rob went to the doctors, and underwent tests that revealed a Mediastinal Germ-Cell Tumour in his chest the size of a grapefruit.

These kind of tumours develop in germ cells, which are the cells in the body that develop into sperm and eggs.

Germ cell tumours most often develop in the ovaries or testicles because this is where most germ cells are found. But in rare cases can be left behind in other parts of the body.

Toby Freeman in his testicle outfit with Sir Mo Farah (Cover Images)

Many years later, it’s possible for these cells to become cancerous and grow tumours.

Reflecting on life before Rob’s diagnosis, Toby, 36, from Colchester, Essex, remembers life being simple and carefree.

Rob was Toby’s older brother by two years. But they were incredibly close and always joked that they were like twins.

“I always looked up to Rob,” Toby, who is married with two children, says.

“He was funny, smart, and annoyingly good at sports, which was frustrating as his younger brother I must say!

“But he was also an old soul who always looked out for me and I think we always brought the best out of each other.

“We played football together several times a week, and talked every single day. We were not just brothers, but best friends.”

Rob was incredibly health-conscious, and was always at the gym, running every single day, rarely drank and didn’t smoke.

He was fully focused on his career and was juggling his job and university, while building towards his future.

“He always said he just wanted to settle down and start a family, he just wanted to be a dad,” Toby explains.

“Unfortunately, that future was taken away from him.”

Rob was diagnosed in January 2011 with a stage-4 Mediastinal Germ Cell Tumour.

“These words didn’t mean very much to us, as we had to ask the doctor ‘is that cancer’?” Toby says.

“Rob had a rare form of testicular cancer, but it hadn’t spread, it was a rogue cell that unfortunately grew to the size of a grapefruit in his chest.”

Unbeknown to his family, Rob had been experiencing symptoms for the previous six months, such as fatigue, night sweats, and a sudden change in bowel habits.

Unfortunately being young and healthy, Rob hadn’t realised how serious these symptoms were and just thought he was stressed and tired.

He had a poor prognosis and his entire life turned upside down at just 23.

Rob went through several rounds of gruelling chemotherapy, a clinical trial, and a bone marrow transplant over the course of the year.

“We enjoyed the time we had together when he was home between treatments, but for long periods of time he was in hospital, while life carried on as best it could at home,” Toby says.

“After just ten months, Rob was told there was nothing more his medical team could do, and at just 24 he was told he was going to die.

“I watched my brother go from the prime of his life, to holding his hand on his deathbed.

“That year, that day, and that moment are the reason I do everything I do. I don’t want anyone else to have to go through that.”

Toby has taken on a number of challenges to raise awareness of testicular cancer, including running the London marathon dressed as a giant testicle to spread awareness and running a three-day ultramarathon across the 85 miles of Hadrian's Wall, also dressed as a testicle.

As well as raising awareness, Toby is raising funds for the charity he founded, The Robin Cancer Trust, the UK’s only germ cell cancer charity.

Testicular cancer continues to go undetected due to embarrassment and a lack of awareness.

“Rob was fit, healthy, health-conscious, and in the prime of his life and yet he ignored signs and symptoms because he just wasn't aware,” Toby says.

“Alongside this, during his diagnosis we as a family felt completely alone as we couldn’t find any information or support for Rob’s specific diagnosis.”

Toby believes that men in general find it difficult to talk about their mental and physical health and aims to change this.

“From early in our development, think puberty onwards, these conversations are shut down and replaced and reinforced with ‘banter’ and jokes,” says Toby.

“This unfortunately leads to a lack of peer-to-peer support around these topics, and leaves young men feeling isolated and alone - creating embarrassment, stigma, and mental barriers that lead to worse health outcomes.

“Unfortunately, I think testicular cancer is the extreme end of the spectrum of stigma surrounding men’s health issues and there are so many barriers around talking openly without embarrassment.

“That’s why we’ve worked so hard over the years to flip the ‘banter’ and jokes on their head, using humour as our greatest weapon to break the barriers and engage young men with these life-saving health messages.”

Toby wants to spread the message that testicular cancer is primarily a younger man’s cancer and is the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 45.

“That might sound scary, but it’s important to remember that it’s 96 per cent curable if caught early and it takes just two minutes a month to check yourself,” he says.

“We often hear of men ignoring symptoms hoping they’ll just go away, not wanting to bother their doctor, or being embarrassed to get themselves checked.

“I just want to assure anyone who is experiencing symptoms - pain, swelling, hardness, heaviness or lumps - that there is nothing to be embarrassed about.

“Doctors have seen everything, and simply want to help you without judgement. Your GP would always prefer you came to them early and be OK, rather than came to them too late."

Dressing as a testicle is part of the charity’s Big Ballsy Challenge.

The Big Ballsy Challenge aims to raise £240,000, which is £100 for every man diagnosed each year in the UK.

All proceeds will power The Robin Cancer Trust’s vital work delivering cancer awareness talks in schools, universities, workplaces, and communities across the country.

“As a family, we felt that there was a pressing need for testicular cancer awareness and education aimed at young people. Not to scare them, but to engage them in a way that resonated with them,” Toby says.

“That’s why we use humour and bold campaigns to break the stigma, reduce embarrassment and start important health conversations.

“We aim to reach young people in their communities, at their events, and in their spaces online.

“We are teaching life-long skills that can save lives. Knowing your normal, checking yourself regularly, talking openly about your health and family history, visiting your doctor if you are concerned or find something abnormal are all important messages to understand, whether you are 16 or 60.”

Toby believes he has to lead by example regarding reducing embarrassment and breaking the stigma around awkward conversations, so opted for the giant testicle costume.

“I wanted to create something so eye-catching and so shocking to see that it immediately starts a thought, a conversation, and most importantly, an action,” he explains.

“I think the majority of people would feel highly embarrassed about running marathons in front of hundreds of thousands of people dressed as a giant ball bag, but I know the impact I can have by breaking down those barriers.

"I see the reaction from the crowds, the conversations with my fellow runners, and the DMs and comments online from the community.”

Toby is aiming to raise £240,000 by the end of testicular cancer awareness month in April 2026.

“That seems like a huge total, but it will allow us to support everyone affected by testicular cancer in the UK, which is 2,400 people per year,” he adds.

“My mission is to get the UK #TalkingBollocks and checking themselves regularly - but my hope has always been to prevent another family from going through what mine did.

"If I can help just one person affected by testicular cancer, then all the miles, all the training, and all the pain will be worth it.

“I’m doing all of this because I don’t want anyone else to go through the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

“Health is a privilege denied to many, so I am grateful to my body for getting me through the miles, and I fully understand the responsibility of representing those affected by testicular cancer and their families.”

Find out more about The Robin Cancer Trust at https://www.therobincancertrust.org