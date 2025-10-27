I Live with Cerebral Palsy and Survived Bladder Cancer - Music is Hope

After years of hospital stays, waiting lists and daily barriers, disability campaigner Matthew Kayne turned his experiences of cerebral palsy and bladder cancer into Free Like a Bird — a song about strength, hope and the fight to live life on his own terms.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music can be more than just sound—and to me it meant survival.

When I wrote my song Free Like a Bird, it wasn’t about chasing fame or streaming numbers. It was about telling the truth. My truth. It’s a song that came from pain, but also from hope—a journey through bladder cancer, through the daily realities of living with a disability, and through the fight to reclaim my freedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a time when my world felt like it had stopped. Between hospital appointments, endless waiting lists, and social services meetings that seemed to value cost over care, I felt trapped in a system that didn’t really see me. I wanted to work, to contribute, to live fully—but the barriers were constant. At times, it felt like every decision about my life was made by someone else.

Matthew Kayne — broadcaster, disability rights advocate, and founder of Sugar Kayne Radio — has lived with cerebral palsy and survived bladder cancer. His debut song Free Like a Bird turns those experiences into a message of hope, strength, and the fight to live life on his own terms.

So, I turned to the one thing that gave me a sense of control: music.

In the stillness of those long days, I began writing lyrics—lines that captured how I felt and who I wanted to be. The words “Free like a bird” became a kind of mantra. They reminded me that even when my body was tired, my spirit was not broken. I wanted the song to carry that message to anyone who’s ever felt unheard, unseen, or underestimated.

Because when you live with a disability or a long-term illness, you often become used to being spoken about, rather than to. People see your wheelchair, your medical file, or your condition—but not always you. I wanted Free Like a Bird to change that narrative, even just a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track isn’t just about my own fight with cancer or my personal battles with the care system—it’s about resilience. It’s about refusing to give in to the idea that life’s challenges should define who you are.

When I released the song, I honestly didn’t expect the reaction it received. Messages began arriving from people across the country—some living with cancer, some carers, others just going through their own struggles. They told me the song gave them strength, made them cry, made them feel less alone. That kind of connection is something no chart position can measure.

​For me, Free Like a Birdis more than art—it’s activism. I’ve spent years campaigning for better wheelchair services, fairer care systems, and a society that listens to disabled voices. Music allows me to reach people emotionally in a way that policy debates sometimes can’t. It’s another way of saying: we matter, and our stories deserve to be heard.

Of course, none of this was easy. Recording the track meant balancing hospital appointments and fatigue. There were days when even sitting upright was a challenge. But I had support—from friends, from my carers, and from people who believed in the power of what I was trying to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I finally heard the finished version, I cried. Not because it was perfect, but because it was honest. It carried everything I’d been through: the fear, the anger, the fight, and the freedom.

What I’ve learned through all of this is that freedom isn’t just physical—it’s emotional. It’s about finding your own voice, even when others try to speak for you. It’s about refusing to be limited by other people’s expectations or by broken systems that underestimate your worth.

If there’s one message I want to leave readers with, it’s this: no matter what you’re facing—illness, disability, heartbreak, or hardship—you can still find your wings. You can still create something meaningful.

I can’t always control what happens to me, but I can control how I respond. And for me, that response was to sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the journey doesn’t stop there. I’m currently writing and composing my second song, Look at Me Now — the next chapter in my story. It’s about growth, strength, and proving that no matter what life throws at you, you can still rise, still create, and still fly.

We all have moments when we feel trapped. But freedom starts with believing that you can rise above it. And when you do, the view is incredible.

Matthew Kayne is broadcaster, political campaigner and disability rights advocate who has turned personal challenges into platforms for change. He is the founder and owner of Sugar Kayne Radio, an online station dedicated to uplifting music and meaningful conversations, and the leader of a national petition calling for reform of the UK’s wheelchair service. Living with cerebral palsy and a survivor of bladder cancer, Matthew channels his lived experience into advocacy, broadcasting, and songwriting. His long-term ambition is to bring this experience into politics as an MP, championing disability rights, healthcare access, and workplace inclusion.

Words by Matthew Kayne for Belters News