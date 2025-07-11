'I lost 120lbs but then realised how much skin I then needed to lose. This is how I did it.'

But after shedding 120lbs (54kg) and undergoing major body transformation surgery in Mexico, the 43-year-old is finally sharing the truth behind her experience – loose skin, blood transfusions, and all.

“I’m not chasing perfection—just the chance to live healthy and pain-free,” says content creator Raquel, from Canada.

Her powerful before-and-after photos, workout updates, and candid talk about body image have earned her thousands of fans TikTok followers.

Raquel’s transformation began in 2019, when she travelled from Canada to Mexico to undergo gastric sleeve surgery at the Mexico Bariatric Center.

At her highest weight, she tipped the scales at 274 (124kg) pounds.

“That surgery changed my life,” she says.

“But what no one really talks about is what comes after, the loose skin, the physical discomfort, and the emotional rollercoaster.”

After years of consistent workouts, mindful eating, and weight training, Raquel had managed to get her body weight down to 152lbs (69kg).

But the excess skin left behind was more than just an aesthetic concern, it was causing pain, infections, and severe back issues, especially after a car accident in 2024 left her struggling to recover.

“Even with all the physical therapy and core exercises, my abdominal muscles were so weak from diastasis that I couldn’t fully heal,” she says.

“I realised surgery was the only way forward, not to look better, but to feel better.”

Determined to take the next step, Raquel returned to Mexico for a series of procedures at the Mexico Cosmetic Center (MCC), which she chose for its affordability, facilities, and reputation.

“I did my research. In Canada, the same surgery would have cost me around $55,000 (£41,000). In the US, quotes were about $24,000 (£18,000). But in Mexico, I paid $18,850 (£14,000). That included everything, tummy tuck 360 with muscle repair, Lipo 360, breast lift with gummy bear implants, and a mini Brazilian Butt Lift.”

The surgeries were extensive. Surgeons removed excess skin, repaired her abdominal muscles, lifted her breasts and inserted 415cc implants on each side, sculpted her waistline with 500ml of liposuction, and added 180cc of fat to each buttock.

The procedures weren’t without risk. Raquel needed two blood transfusions and two bags of plasma during recovery.

“It was intense,” she admits.

“But I knew what I was getting into. I had mentally prepared myself for the pain, the scars, and the emotional toll.”

What shocked her most was how quickly her back pain disappeared after surgery.

“I felt lighter, literally. I could stand taller, breathe deeper, and move more freely. The weight of that skin had been pulling me down for years.”

Thanks to eight months of strength training before surgery, Raquel’s recovery was smoother than expected.

“Lifting weights changed everything. It helped my skin retract and made my muscles strong enough to support me, especially my legs, since I couldn’t use my arms much after the breast surgery.”

Still, there were challenges she hadn’t anticipated.

“Loose skin isn’t just uncomfortable, it affects your posture, your joints, and your confidence. I had constant rashes, trouble finding clothes that fit, and I couldn’t run or jump without feeling everything move.”

But Raquel says the hardest part was the emotional toll.

“It’s not just physical recovery, it’s mental. There were days I cried. Days I doubted myself. But I kept going because I knew what was waiting on the other side.”

Now back home in Canada and continuing to heal, Raquel is using her platform to educate others about what to expect after bariatric surgery, and to advocate for self-love and sustainable wellness.

“Plastic surgery gets such a bad rap, but for me, it wasn’t about looking like an Instagram model. It was about being able to tie my shoes without pain. To hug my body and feel proud instead of ashamed,” she says.

She encourages others considering surgery to do their research, prepare physically, and be honest about their reasons.

“Don’t skip the gym, and don’t do this for anyone else. Do it for your health. For your future.”

As for her diet today? Raquel keeps it simple: around 1300 calories a day, with a focus on protein, fibre, and balance.

“No starving. No extremes. Just real food and consistency.”

