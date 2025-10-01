I lost 6st 10lbs and went from a size 20 to a 10 without fat jabs - here's how

Beckie Bradburn before and after her weight loss (Cover Images)

Her weight had been creeping up for some time - but when she realised she was borderline diabetic, Becki Bradburn was determined her life had to change.

Over the last three years she has shed 6st 10lbs and gone from a UK size 20 to a size 10.

But rather than use weight loss jabs, the mum of two focused on diet and exercise to transform her body.

“My weight crept up on me over time, especially with years of yo-yo dieting,” the 38-year-old mum-of-two says.

“‘I’d developed a habit of thinking about food constantly. From the moment I woke up, I’d be planning my next meal, watching the clock, and almost obsessing over when I could eat again.

“That relationship carried on into adulthood and became one of my biggest challenges. As a lifelong yo-yo dieter, my biggest challenge has always been my obsession with food.

“I’d have phases where I’d lose weight, then gain it back again, often with more on top. I knew things had gotten out of control when I was struggling with my size, my clothes, and how I felt about myself.

The turning point came when Becki, from Bournemouth, was approaching the end of her 30s and she started to think seriously about the impact on her health.

“A real wake-up call came thanks to my dad, who has type 2 diabetes,” she says. “One day, on a whim, I asked him to test my blood sugar levels using his monitor at home. The result was borderline diabetic, which really scared me.”

Becki felt trapped and frustrated, her weight impacting her emotionally and physically; as well as being borderline diabetic, her cholesterol was high and she faced taking medication if it didn’t improve.

“I want to be fit and strong not only for my children but, one day, hopefully, to still be running around after grandchildren,” she says.

In March 2024 she started a strict new regime, joining a structured programme that shifted her mindset around food.

“The first month focused on detox - no carbs, no sugar, no dairy - alongside supplements to support appetite control,” she explains.

“It wasn’t easy, but within 12 weeks I had lost over 2st. More importantly, I’d gained invaluable knowledge about nutrition, protein, and balance.

“Then I moved on to tracking calories, staying in a deficit, adding regular Pilates, and 10,000 daily steps.

“More recently, I added Oriflame Wellosophy Metabo Boost supplements, and it’s been a total game-changer for me.

“The supplement has helped massively by reducing obsession with food, allowing me to focus on fuelling my body properly.”

Through a mix of consistent daily movement, mindful eating, and addressing the ‘food noise’ in her head, the weight kept coming off.

Becki learned invaluable knowledge about nutrition, protein and balance, which helped her stick to healthier habits. She is now 6st 10lbs lighter than her heaviest weight of 17st 3lb.

“I feel amazing,” Becki adds. “I have so much more energy, I feel proud of

what I’ve achieved, and I’m excited about where I’m heading.

“The biggest change is in my head - success now feels sustainable, not like another yo-yo diet. Now, with that noise gone, I feel like success is not only possible but sustainable.

“I’m now just one stone away from my ultimate goal.”

Becki says that her results are because of a lot of hard work, and is keen to stress that weight loss is not about a quick fix.

“It’s a lifestyle, a journey, and a commitment to my future self and my family,” she says.

“It’s still about putting in the work, making healthy choices, and moving your body. But when you find the right tools to support you, it can make the journey so much easier and enjoyable!

“If my story inspires even one person to believe that change is possible, then it’s worth sharing.”