I lost eight stone and it was the hardest thing I've ever done

Ashley Warady before and after (Cover Images)

There is no easy solution to losing weight but the effort is worth it when food stops you enjoying life, according to one mum who took slow steps to stepping her obesity.

It was a visit to the doctor that made Ashley Warady take stock of her life. She had just given birth and her weight had ballooned to over 17 stone (113kg).

“One week postpartum, I looked at my medical chart and saw the words ‘obese pregnancy’,” she says.

Today, the 5ft 7ins mum-of-one, from Milwaukee, in the United States, is more than eight stone (54kg) lighter as she shares the highs and lows of her remarkable three-year transformation.

And despite her incredible results, Ashley is candid about the physical downsides of dramatic weight loss.

“My boobs are gone,” she admits with a laugh.

“They shrunk and kept shrinking until it felt like they waved goodbye. I joke about wanting implants, but with an autoimmune disease that’s tricky.

“Honestly, I had amazing boobs when I was big. Losing them sucks. But I’ll choose small boobs every day of the week over going back. Being big left me depressed, housebound, and miserable. That’s not worth any cup size.”

Ashley’s weight struggle began during pregnancy, when she says she “ate whatever I wanted” and quickly piled on seven stone (45kg).

“That nearly broke me,” she says.

“I knew I was gaining, but I felt helpless, like a prisoner in my own body. At my heaviest I was 250lbs and people would say, ‘You don’t even look 250’ but from the side you could definitely tell.”

The extra weight left Ashley feeling miserable, isolated, and reluctant to even leave the house.

She works in consulting, with a background in accounting and finance, and seemed to be balancing work and motherhood with ease.

But inside, she struggled with her self-esteem and what she describes as “food noise that never shut off”.

“I didn’t want to take pictures, I didn’t want to go out, I felt awful about myself,” she says.

“And all of it was for food? It just wasn’t worth it anymore.”

Instead of crash dieting or turning to extreme measures, Ashley committed to a slow, steady approach, shedding between one and two pounds (0.5–1kg) a week.

“Going fast might get the weight off, but it’s not sustainable,” she explains.

“The way you lose it is the way you’ll maintain it. For me, that meant small, consistent changes, switching between calorie deficits and maintenance phases, and focusing on health first.”

She also made sure her little girl, now three-and-a-half years old, saw her making positive choices.

“She’s watching me,” Ashley says.

“I couldn’t model unhealthy behaviour. I wanted her to grow up knowing food is fuel, not something to hide behind.”

Now Ashley celebrates the confidence she’s gained, walking into the gym in just a sports bra and leggings, something she never dreamed she’d do before.

If Ashley has one unusual piece of advice for others trying to lose weight, it’s this: don’t tell anyone.

“It sounds harsh, but keeping quiet protects your peace,” she insists.

“There are haters who don’t want you to succeed because it reminds them of their own struggles.

“And then there’s the unsolicited advice, people who’ve never lost weight in their lives suddenly telling you what you’re doing wrong. It’s crazy.

“I never shared my journey until I was fully living it. I didn’t want to be a hypocrite. Losing weight is hard. It’s an ongoing commitment. You don’t need extra noise in your head.”

Ashley’s TikToks are full of no-nonsense “hacks” that combine humour with hard-earned wisdom which has earned her five million likes.

One of her most viral rants? Blaming stretchy pants for modern weight gain.

“We live in leggings and sweatpants, and they expand with us, so we don’t notice the weight creeping on,” she says.

“If you don’t want to weigh yourself, fine. But put on a pair of jeans once a week. If they feel tight, that’s not the dryer, that’s you. I didn’t wear jeans for two years, and I gained 100lbs (45kg). Now I make it a point to. Jeans keep me honest.”

Like many busy mums, Ashley admits she used to prioritise everyone but herself, until she realised it was destroying her health.

“I’d make excuses all day about why I couldn’t walk or prep a meal, then I’d realise it was literally one hour, five per cent of my day that could have changed everything,” she says.

“I’d show up for my boss, my family, my friends, but not myself. That’s not self-respect.”

The excuses fed what she calls the “shame cycle”: making promises, breaking them, feeling guilty, and then overeating to cope.

“The way out was to decide: this is the time I’m getting my steps in, this is when I eat, drink my water, get my sleep, no matter what,” she says.

“If you don’t know where to start, pick one thing. Control your portions, then add movement later. Small, consistent changes build big results.”

Another key lesson? Keeping meals straightforward.

“Not every meal has to be gourmet,” Ashley says.

“That’s what restaurants are for. Simple is easier, and when you’re busy, sustainable is what matters. People think I’m crazy for what I eat sometimes – I’m a self-proclaimed sardine queen!

“I’m having sardines with beet, carrot, turmeric, and apple juice because sometimes I’d rather drink my veggies. It works for me. You don’t need complicated recipes, just simple meals you enjoy.”

Followers often ask Ashley about hair loss, a common concern during major weight loss.

“The only thinning I’ve had is from my thyroid, not from losing weight,” she says.

“I lost slowly, over three years, and I think that protected my hair. Plus, I supported my body with supplements: vitamin D, a multivitamin, omegas.

“Our food just isn’t as nutrient-rich as it used to be, especially in the Midwest where it’s grey 70% of the year. Sometimes you need extra help.”

“People accuse me of lying sometimes, saying I couldn’t have lost 117lbs (53kg). But it’s real. I lived it.

“I’ll never pretend it was easy. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But it’s also the best thing.”