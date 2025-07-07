'I Nearly Missed My Cervical Screening Because I Was Too Self-Conscious. I Would Be Dead If I Hadn’t Gone.'

Anna in hospital awaiting brachytherapy treatment (Cover Media)

She almost didn’t go to her cervical screening just because she was embarrassed about being examined.

But Anna Millington, 36, did go. And she was shocked to find abnormal cells were discovered by the doctors and she was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer.

Anna, a mum of one from London who works in HR, then underwent a gruelling treatment process.

She says she’s not the same person she was before her diagnosis in June 2021.

Anna Millington was shocked to discover she had cervical cancer (Cover Media)

Then she wanted to avoid her cervical screening in June 2021 as she was at the tail end of her period and was worried about being examined.

But Anna had the gut instinct that something wasn’t right and her fears became true as she received a notification that her screening had detected a positive HPV result and identified the abnormal cells. This led to her being called in for further tests.

“It’s okay, you’re young,” and “it’s probably nothing” were the supportive words from her friends and family.

And at the time, Anna’s main worry was the possibility of not being able to have any more children.

“Cervical cancer changed me - but it didn't break me." (Cover Media)

The thought of cancer hadn’t even crossed Anna’s mind. She went through a colonoscopy and LLETZ treatment, the burning of cervical cells, which she describes as being a traumatic experience.

It was a six-week wait following Anna’s additional tests and although not experiencing any cervical cancer symptoms and having a clean bill of health, the gut instinct kicked in yet again and a call from Queen’s Hospital, Romford, requesting she came in the following day to discuss her results cemented her fate.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer. With children still on her mind, she had asked about her options and the possibility of freezing her eggs but was told that she had an aggressive form of cancer and was encouraged to begin treatment immediately.

“Before cervical cancer, life was full of hope and dreams for the future,” Anna says.

Anna in hospital awaiting a chemo session (Cover Media)

“I was planning to extend my family, to have more children, to grow into the next chapter of motherhood with excitement.

“But all that was taken from me - in a single moment. One diagnosis. One conversation. And just like that my fertility was gone. It's hard to put into words what it feels like to lose something so deeply personal, something I never even had a chance to have.

“I felt numb. Everything around me just stopped. I was scared but almost instantly something inside me shifted. I knew I had to fight this. I had my daughter, Penelope, 10, to live for. She was and is my anchor, my reason, my everything. Yes, I was afraid but more than that I was ready for battle.”

During the period from July to September 2021, Anna’s diagnosis had gone from Stage 1 to Stage 3 and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, meaning further treatment. On September 28, the day after her birthday, she underwent a radical hysterectomy.

Throughout her treatment, Anna endured 25 rounds of radiotherapy, five rounds of chemotherapy, and brachytherapy – a procedure involving the insertion of a device to kill cancer cells.

Eight months after her cervical screenings on 12th February 2022, Anna received the all-clear. However, the aftermath left her with fertility issues, early menopause, lymphedema and fatigue as well as her experience taking a huge toll on her mental wellbeing.

“Treatment was exhausting,” says Anna, who was treated at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London and had surgery at the Royal London Hospital.

“It pushes you to your physical and emotional limits in ways you can't fully prepare for. Anyone going through cancer treatment is a warrior. There's no other word for it. It's tough, relentless and it takes everything out of you.

“My whole body felt drained - like I was running on empty but still had to keep going. Chemotherapy made me feel cold to the bone, a chill no blanket could fix. And radiotherapy was intense - this was five days a week for five weeks straight.

“It became my full-time life, and yet it was also a fight for my very life. It’s a journey that strips you down, but also shows you how much strength you carry inside.”

But despite her brutal experience, her diagnosis has given Anna a whole new lease of life and she’s determined to go on as many adventures as possible whilst offering her support to others that are on their own cervical cancer journeys.

She does this via her Instagram page, @‌cervical_cancer_and_me, where she raises awareness and inspires others going through similar journeys.

“I started my Instagram page because, when I was first diagnosed, I searched everywhere for someone like me. Someone real and honest about what going through cervical cancer actually feels like,” Anna says.

“But there weren't many platforms that showed the truth behind the diagnosis - the grief, the strength, the unknowns, the impact on fertility, identity, relationships… all of it.

“So I created a space not just to share my journey, but to connect with others going through the same or similar. I wanted to help people feel less alone, and to start the conversations I wish had been there for me.

“This page is about awareness, yes - but it's also about community, honesty and hope. Because none of us should have to walk this path in silence.”

From an HR perspective, Anna believes that employers can play a crucial role in supporting employees through health challenges such as cervical cancer.

She advocates for companies to provide comprehensive health services, including full body MOT checks, and to allow an additional half-day on top of allocated annual leave to attend cervical screening appointments given the lack of after-hours options.

Anna wants to call on employers to support their employees to attend their potentially life-saving screenings.

Anna’s encouragement comes following research ahead for Cervical Screening Awareness Week last month, where it was revealed that over a third of women (35%) said they’ve put off attending their cervical screenings due to work commitments.

The research, conducted by gynaecological cancer charity, the Lady Garden Foundation, also found that half (50%) of the women polled said they had felt pressured to prioritise work over personal health appointments, including cervical screenings.

Nearly a third (31%) of women admitted to having booked annual leave for their screenings, whilst shockingly, 16% said their boss or workplace had insisted they book time off to attend their appointments.

Nearly a third (31%) also claimed that their boss or workplace would not see their cervical screening as a good reason to be off work.

“Companies should try to create compassionate, flexible sick leave policies,” Anna explains.

“People going through cancer treatment need time — not just to survive, but to recover. Flexibility around appointments, phased returns, and realistic expectations are essential. Employers have a legal duty of care to protect their employees' health and wellbeing.”

Anna also believes employers should offer paid health checks, payroll giving, support fertility and menopause conversations, offer emotional and mental health support and be inclusive of carers and loved ones.

“Companies should also run internal campaigns about cancer prevention, early detection, like cervical screening, and what support is available,” she adds.

“Awareness can save lives. You can also implement cancer champions to support this. Another good idea is to raise money for charity – getting the whole team involved and talking.

“Supporting employees who are caring for someone with cancer is just as important. Flexibility and empathy make a big difference during what is often an emotionally and logistically challenging time.”

Anna's personal journey through cervical cancer during lockdown has inspired her to advocate for better awareness on the screening process, de-stigmatise HPV and help other women break down the barriers they may face in the workplace when it comes to attending their potentially lifesaving cervical screening appointments.

“I was fortunate that my employers were supportive during my cervical cancer journey, however, I have friends and family where that hasn’t been the case,” Anna adds.

“As a HR specialist myself, I urge those who don’t feel comfortable talking to their line manager to seek guidance from their Human Resources team who are there for support.”

Anna wants to raise awareness of cervical cancer and to point out that while she’s not the same person she was before, she’s stronger than ever.

“I wish people knew that I am not the same person I was before I had cancer - and that's not a bad thing,” Anna says.

“I've carried pain, fear and loss most people never see. I've had to rebuild not just my body but my sense of self. I've grieved the future I thought I had and leaned to love the life I'm now creating.

“I wish people understood that even though I smile and show strength, there are still days I'm processing what I've been through - the trauma, the scars, the body changes, the fertility loss, the emotional weight of it all.

“But most of all, I wish people knew that I'm still me - Just more aware, more present and more determined than ever to live with honesty and an open heart.

“Cervical cancer changed me - but it didn't break me. It made me softer in some ways but fiercer in others. And I'm still here.

“I'm living each day as it comes by making the best memories for me and my daughter and living every day to the fullest.”

Find out more about gynaecological cancer charity, the Lady Garden Foundation and their 'Encourage Your Team to Screen' campaign at https://www.ladygardenfoundation.com/encourageyourteamtoscreen.