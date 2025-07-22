“I travelled for NHS surgery to save my independence – and probably my job!”

Dr Hilary Jones also travelled to Birmingham to access faster NHS surgery to save months on a local waiting list

NHS patients, including Jo Bowett, 60, from Bromsgrove, have shared how they used their right to choose on the NHS to access surgery sooner - just like Dr Hilary Jones shared recently.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Hilary, 72, from Kent, travelled over 180 miles for a second hip replacement when he learnt that Practice Plus Group Hospital, Birmingham, had almost no waiting list.

Jo made the same discovery when she was struggling with debilitating knee pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays in treatment at her local hospital in Redditch were threatening both her health and her job, which involves long hours on her feet. After banging her knee and being placed on a local waiting list, she quickly realised she could be waiting many months.

Jo travelled 25 miles from Bromsgrove to Birmingham to access faster NHS knee surgery

“I couldn’t afford to wait,” she said. “I was in constant pain and needed my mobility to do my job and enjoy life. I didn’t have private cover, but I knew that on the NHS I could choose my hospital. When I heard a new Practice Plus Group hospital in Birmingham had no waiting list at the time, I got referred there and was seen in days.”

Jo made the 25-mile drive to Birmingham for a consultation and had her knee surgery within weeks. “The service was amazing,” she said. “I genuinely believe if I’d waited locally, I’d have lost my independence and possibly my job. More people need to know you can choose where you’re treated on the NHS - and get seen much faster.”

Dr Hilary Jones has been spreading the word about the power of Patient Choice having just travelled 180 miles for his own surgery. He said: “I’d do it again in a heartbeat for faster, quality care. Patient Choice gives people real power - they just need to know it’s there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NHS App is going to be developed further to make this easier, and you can speak to your GP about your choices.

“You can choose to be referred to a private hospital at the outset, or you can switch hospitals like I did if you’re facing delays locally.

“It’s free for the patient and costs the NHS no more than if that same patient had their op at an NHS hospital.”

It follows research of 1,000 adults by hospital group Practice Plus Group, which revealed people in need of NHS operations would be willing to travel more than a hundred miles - if it meant they could get the surgery they’re desperate for, sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 11 per cent would even travel more than 200 miles if they could get the NHS surgery they need within a month.

Of those polled, 36 per cent are currently on a waiting list, and 17 per cent have been in a queue for more than a year.

But over half had no idea that under NHS patient choice, you can choose to travel to a hospital outside of your area that has a shorter waiting list – often a private hospital that treats NHS patients.

Those surveyed had similar motivations to Dr Hilary, with 55 per cent simply wanting to resume normal activities sooner, and 68 per cent wanting to avoid prolonged discomfort and pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 63 per cent, avoiding the stress of waiting was also key.

However, 88 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, believed the option to choose your hospital needed to be promoted more widely.

While 35 per cent of those who would consider going private to beat the waiting lists would travel for more than 90 minutes if it meant saving £2,000 or more on the cost of paying for a hip or knee replacement.

Jim Easton, chief executive of Practice Plus Group hospitals, which also offer private healthcare, Wellsoon, said: “It’s fantastic for patients that in the NHS 10 year plan, the government has renewed its commitment to using capacity in the private sector and to creating a new patient choice charter to ensure the NHS is receptive and reactive to patient preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both Dr Hilary and Jo found this at our Birmingham hospital which currently can see people in a few short weeks. We’re proud to have been able to help them and wish them both a speedy and healthy recovery.”

Jo added: “The hospital experience for an NHS op felt like being in a 5-star hotel. The team was incredible, and my partner was able to support me through the process. I’m now focused on recovery and I’ve set goals with the Practice Plus Group physiotherapy team. I can’t wait to get back to golf, skiing, and walking in the Malvern Hills.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Birmingham specialises in hip and knee replacements, ophthalmology, endoscopy, diagnostics and general surgery. NHS patients in England can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital. As it only opened its theatres this year, currently has very low NHS waiting lists.

Private patients can self-refer for Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group, which offers fast access to surgery in just 4–6 weeks of seeing a consultant. Initial consultations cost £95 and include x-rays, bloods and swab tests. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com