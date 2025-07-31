I’m a clinical negligence lawyer – how to feel more confident in raising your concerns with doctors

How do you make yourself heard in a medical appointment?

Attending a medical appointment can be daunting. Having concerns about your health is bad enough – but when you also want to question the advice you are being given by the professionals, that can be a very difficult situation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, being confident in the diagnosis and treatment you are given is vital – and it’s essential you are able to access the most timely and appropriate care.

Here, Slater and Gordon senior associate John Lowther offers some guidance as to how to get the most from your interactions with medical professionals, and the importance of advocating for yourself.

Before your appointment

Ask your GP or hospital to contact you in a way that is easiest for you to understand – if you have a disability or English is not your first language, you can ask that accommodations are made. You may also wish to be contacted by text or email instead of by post

Do you want to be seen by a particular healthcare professional, or if you are a woman, would you prefer to be seen by a female member of staff? You can also request a chaperone if necessary

Make sure you adhere to the healthcare provider’s policy around multiple health concerns – if there is more than one thing you wish to raise, discuss with staff and consider making a double appointment

Think about any questions you want to ask in your appointment, writing them down can be helpful. This is your opportunity to have your concerns answered

During your appointment

Be sure to raise everything on your list – it’s important to ask the questions that are important to you

Make notes if you would like to, this can help you remember what has been said

Don’t be afraid to ask the medical professional to explain anything again or in a different way if you don’t understand

You are entitled to raise any concerns over what the medical professional tells you – if something doesn’t feel right, you know your body and your health best

Ask for a second opinion or to see another professional if you are unhappy

You can ask to see your medical records if you wish to – this can help you ensure all details are correct, such as your medication and treatment history, as well as next of kin and contact details

If a follow-up or referral is required, ask what the next steps will be and who you should expect to hear from

After your appointment

Look through the notes you have made – if you need any clarity, contact the GP practice or hospital

If there is anything you need by ask by way of follow up questions, or anything you forgot, ask for someone to come back to you

Be clear on next steps and who will be in touch – if you have any doubt or uncertainty, contact the surgery or hospital

If you have concerns over what you have been told or prescribed, don’t be afraid to make another appointment

If you were not happy with the outcome of your appointment, consider next steps – do you want to raise any concerns with the surgery or hospital? If your concerns are serious enough, consider contacting a body such as Healthwatch or an independent NHS complaints advocacy organisation