I’m a fitness expert: These 4 exercises will help you sleep easier

Jogger

Fitness experts Geezers Boxing Gloves and Pads have revealed the best exercises that will improve your sleep patterns.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study by BMJ Open recently revealed that working out at least twice a week significantly lowers the risk of insomnia, which affects sleeping patterns. The research suggested that those who regularly exercised were 42% more likely to fall asleep easier than those who were inactive.

As 1 in 3 Brits struggle to fall asleep, Leon Bolmeer, Personal Trainer at Geezers Boxing Gloves and Pads, shares the best fitness routines to help you drift off faster and stay asleep longer.

Walking, Jogging and Cycling: “If you're looking to improve your sleep, gentle aerobic exercise like brisk walking, a light jog, or cycling can really help. These activities lower stress hormones and boost serotonin levels, a chemical in your brain that eventually turns into melatonin, the hormone that helps you drift off to sleep. Try to get about 30 minutes of this kind of movement each day, but be sure to finish at least two hours before bedtime so your body has time to wind down.” High-Intensity Workouts (Before 7 pm): “Workouts like weight training, HIIT or boxing can do wonders for your fitness, but if you do them too late, they might keep you awake. These intense sessions can overstimulate your body, making it harder to relax. Aim to finish any tough workout by 7 pm. When done earlier in the day, resistance training helps improve the quality of your sleep by increasing your body’s need to recover overnight.” Yoga: “Stretching or doing gentle yoga in the evening is a great way to help your body switch into rest mode. Slow movements and breathing exercises calm the nervous system, ease anxiety, and lower your heart rate, all of which help prepare you for sleep. Just 10 minutes of easy yoga before bed can make it quicker to fall asleep and help you stay asleep longer.” Boxing Drills: “Boxing is great for physical fitness and relieving stress. If your mind races at night, doing pad work or heavy bag drills during the day can help you release built-up tension. These types of workouts support your body’s natural stress relief process, making it easier to relax in the evening. Just make sure you finish your session at least 2-3 hours before bedtime to give your body time to settle.”

How to Build a Sleep-Friendly Exercise Routine

Exercise in the Morning: “Getting active early in the day can help wake you up and keep your body clock in sync. If evenings work better for you, aim to finish at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed so your body has time to wind down.” Don’t Limit Yourself to Intense Workouts: “While high-energy training has its place, low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or a gentle bike ride are also great for your health. They’re especially useful on days when your body needs a break but you still want to stay active.” Focus on Your Breathing: “Activities like yoga, Pilates, and tai chi help you focus on your breath, which can calm your nervous system and improve your sleep. Even learning to breathe steadily during strength training can help release tension and make it easier to relax later.” Avoid Energy Drinks: “Stimulants like pre-workout drinks can linger in your system for hours and delay the natural release of melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. If you need an energy boost for an evening session, try a banana or a small coffee well before you start.” Drink Water and Stretch Afterwards: “Muscle tension and dehydration can make it harder to sleep through the night. Cooling down properly and staying hydrated can reduce the risk of cramps or soreness waking you up.” Give Yourself Time to Switch Off: “After your workout, take a few moments to stretch, shower, and step away from screens. Easing into rest mode is just as important as the exercise itself when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.”