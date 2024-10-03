'I'm a mum with terminal cancer, my husband died and then insurers cancelled my dream holiday'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mum, Susan Williams, 64, has been battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer since June last year, and despite the odds, she’s still with us thanks to her fighting spirit and the fantastic care.

Now, Susan’s dream of visiting family in New York in “one last trip” hangs in the balance, and her children are rallying support to make it happen before she becomes too ill to travel.

Susan said: “My family in New York, who I’ve never met, neither had my dad, I think he would’ve been so proud that I found them and planned to visit.

"Then the worst thing happened to me. In 2019 I lost my beautiful, amazing husband Terry very suddenly and the grief took over, I had the kids to take care of too.

Susan Williams, 64, enjoying life while navigating terminal cancer.

"A few months later, I was all set ready to go but then lockdown stopped it, so I used the money to get us all through with the help of the oldest two girls. I don’t know how we did it but we did.

"I never shut up about New York and my amazing relatives.”

The trip itself, scheduled for the end of October, has already been sorted but the family were shocked to recently discover that the travel insurance provided by her bank, Revolut, had been cancelled without warning.

This shock turned into panic when it became very apparent how difficult it can be to secure appropriate insurance for someone with a terminal illness, with quotes in excess of £2000 proposed, and some as high as £4000 for a one week single trip, the idea of going almost seemed impossible.

Susan graduating from University of Derby Law School in 2021, where she gained a BA with Honours.

The astronomical cost of travel insurance for terminally ill individuals is a harsh reality many face, with quotes often exceeding £1,800 and subject to change on a daily basis. Standard insurers consider these patients too risky, forcing families to either pay extortionate rates to specialist insurers or cancel long-awaited trips.

This issue has gained attention as many terminally ill patients like Susan, are burdened with soaring premiums at a time that’s often already financially difficult.

According to a recent poll conducted by Maggie’s, 60% of cancer patients were most concerned about the costs associated with travel insurance over any other consideration that needs to be made when planning a trip. Almost double the number of people who said being away from their medical team was their biggest concern (31%).

A harsh narrative that really shouldn’t be a thing.

To hopefully overcome this issue and get Susan to New York, her family are hoping to raise enough funds to help cover the high cost of travel insurance. They’ve already sorted flights and accommodation, but the new insurance quotes are proving to be a challenge beyond their means.

Tuesday, Paris, and Kian, Susan’s three children, have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the funds needed for this once-in-a-lifetime trip. Tuesday shares: "Mum’s wanted to go to New York her whole life to meet family, and with everything she's been through in recent years, we want to make that dream come true.

We’re so touched by the absolutely amazing support we’ve had already, so many people have liked, shared and donated. Our mum has supported all of us throughout our lives, and we are so grateful that we have this opportunity to make one of her dreams come true."

The GoFundMe campaign, titled "Get Mum to New York," has already picked up some incredible support, but they still need help to reach their goal. "Big Suzy" is known for her infectious spirit, sense of humour and strength, and now it’s time to give back by helping her live out her dream trip.

Any additional donations will go to Maggie’s Centre Nottingham, a charity that has offered phenomenal support to Susan throughout her treatment.

Supporters can contribute to the campaign and help make this final chapter of Susan’s life a joyous one. Whether it's through donations or sharing the fundraiser, every bit helps in getting Big Suzy to the Big Apple.

To donate or learn more about Susan, visit the GoFundMe page here: Get Mum to New York