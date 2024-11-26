'I'm a nutritionist and this is how much calcium your child needs, depending on their age'

Calcium plays a central role in developing strong bones and healthy teeth for all life stages

From their first steps to their latest school sports team, children grow fast – and their bones are growing even faster!

One of the key nutrients they need for healthy development is calcium, crucial for developing strong bones and teeth, supporting muscle function, and ensuring nerves and the heart are functioning smoothly. But with so many different needs at each age, how much calcium is just right?

Here, SuperNutrio, the high-protein and calcium milk brand, has teamed up with nutritionist Natalie Rouse to reveal what parents need to know about age-appropriate calcium intake, to help you feel confident that your child is getting what they need.

Infancy: Getting Enough Calcium Naturally

The NHS advises that infants aged under 1 should consume 525mg of calcium a day to support healthy bone and teeth development. Breastfed babies typically receive enough calcium from breast milk, while formula-fed babies benefit from calcium-fortified formulas. As infants start eating solid foods, calcium-rich options like pureed vegetables, fortified cereals and yoghurt can help meet their increasing needs.For breastfeeding mothers, higher levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus are essential to support milk production and maintain their own health. SuperNutrio is an easy, effective way for mothers to meet these increased nutritional needs, as it’s rich in essential amino acids from milk proteins.

Toddlers: Building Strong Bones

During these critical years of childhood, calcium plays a central role in developing strong bones and healthy teeth while helping to prevent conditions such as rickets. Including dairy products, leafy vegetables, and fortified foods in your child’s diet can help your toddler grow strong bones and healthy teeth.

The recommended daily intake of calcium for toddlers aged 1-3 years is 350mg to ensure your child has the foundation for a lifetime of bone health. Supporting these nutritional needs during early years sets up your child for strong growth, active play and robust development!

Young Children: Increasing Calcium Needs

Calcium is extremely important for younger children as these are the years where children are constantly on the move, whether at school or on the playground! Children aged between 4-6 years old should look to consume 450mg of calcium each day, whilst those aged 7-10 years old should aim for 550mg.

As pre-teens, children are entering a growth spurt that demands lots of calcium to keep up as they’re building the bone strength they’ll rely on for years to come, so meeting these calcium needs every day is key.

Adolescence: Fuelling Growth with Calcium

​The teenage years are marked by rapid growth spurts and significant hormonal changes, which make calcium more essential than ever. Calcium supports both bone density and muscle development, helping to sustain their active lifestyle and growth needs.

According to the NHS, teenage girls aged 11-18 should aim to consume around 800mg of calcium daily, while boys in the same age range should target approximately 1,000mg per day. Achieving these intake levels can be made easier with a varied diet that includes dairy products such as milk, cheese and yoghurt. Just 200ml of SuperNutrio can give teenage girls 50% of their daily calcium needs!

So, how can you get more calcium in your child’s diet? There’s lots of foods that are packed with calcium that you can easily incorporate into your child’s diet, from low-fat yogurts, leafy greens like spinach and broccoli, alongside high-calcium products like SuperNutrio. SuperNutrio is an 100% cow’s milk product, packed with 80% more calcium than regular cow’s milk and double the protein, helping meet increased calcium needs for all life stages and giving your child the minerals they need for optimal health.

Made by simply passing two whole litres of everyday cow’s milk through smart filters, SuperNutrio concentrates the calcium and protein into one litre with up to double the nutrients – with no added nasties!