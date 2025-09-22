I'm a Sleep Expert: 8 Key Ways to Fall Asleep as Quickly as Possible

Experts reveal how to fall asleep as quickly as possible.

Falling asleep can be difficult for some people, especially for those struggling with insomnia, anxiety or just stressful work days.

According to TikTok there are over 6K posts with advice on ‘How to fall asleep quick’ with users searching for ways to drift off.

Because of this, Christopher Heywood, Director of Research and Sleep Specialist at Longevity has offered some key advice to sufferers to help.

“You first need to prepare your sleeping space and routine, before attempting any ‘sleep hacks’:

Do not go to bed unless you are tired: Relaxing in bed on your phone or watching TV will prevent you from falling asleep when you are ready. You should associate your bed with sleep, so setting a routine to stay away from your bed unless you intend on going to sleep will help your brain drift off easier.

Try to Relax: You aren’t going to be able to fall asleep at night if you can’t switch your brain off. The first (and most important) thing you need to do is learn to relax. You can do this using breathing techniques.

Breathe comfortably: If you struggle to fall asleep at night due to congestion, especially during hayfever season, you may benefit from wearing nasal strips to physically open your nasal passages. This will also prevent snoring, so your partner can fall asleep easier too.

Consider a blackout blind: In the summer especially, we experience lighter evenings until around 9:30pm. But even during other seasons, light can peak through your blinds in the early hours. This can make it hard to fall asleep when the daylight feels like you should be awake. Applying a blackout blind to the window will help your brain switch off quicker.

Temperature is key: The ideal temperature for your bedroom should be between 16 and 20 degrees celsius. This is so you can be cool enough to fall asleep whilst being able to warm up with bedding and blankets. The key here is to make your bed feel as comfortable and cosy as possible.

If you still need further help to fall asleep after preparing your sleep space, you can try these sleep hacks:

The Military Method: The military method has gained popularity recently with 9K posts on TikTok. Anybody can try this method by following these simple steps. You start by trying to relax every muscle in your face, then release the tension from your shoulders and eventually your entire body. Let your hands fall naturally wherever is comfortable. Exhale and clear your mind for 10 seconds. You can do this by thinking of a fond memory, or relaxing scene. If you struggle to switch off, you can try saying “don’t think’ over and over. The key is to me mindful of every part of your body and try to relax each muscle slowly. It should take 10 seconds for you to drift off.

Sleep Gaslighting: It may sound bizarre, but one trend that has been sweeping across social media recently is ‘gaslighting’ yourself into falling asleep. The technique is based on convincing your brain that you need to get up, out of bed, to perform a specific task. This could be to clean the kitchen, put away clothes, or use the bathroom- even if you don’t have to. This method is said to make your bed feel even comfier and replicate the feeling of wanting to stay in bed when your alarm goes off in the morning.

Concentration Hack: If you suffer from overthinking when your head hits the pillow, this may be preventing you from falling asleep. The best way to combat this is to switch your concentration to something else. Similar to ‘counting sheep’, you can start to think out your timetables in your head. Start with 1x1=1, 2x2=4 and so on. Imagine the answers to the timetables in your head as an image. You should fall asleep in under 10 minutes.