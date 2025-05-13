I'm an optometrist: Do these things for healthy eyes

Give your eyes a break if you spend long hours staring at screens

Your eyes work hard every day, whether you're glued to a screen, out in the sun, or simply going about daily life. But how often do you really check your eye health?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Farrant, a practicing optometrist at Earlam and Christopher Optometrists Ltd in partnership with eye health company NuVision Biotherapies, shares five simple steps to help you keep your eyes healthy at home and spot early warning signs.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: If you spend long hours looking at screens, give your eyes a break. Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps reduce digital eye strain and tired eyes. Pay attention to eye dryness or discomfort: Sore, gritty or dry eyes can be a sign of a common eye disease called dry eye which can become worse if not treated. If you experience ongoing irritation, speak to a professional. Watch for sudden vision changes: Be alert for symptoms such as blurry or double vision, flashes of light, or a sudden increase in floaters. They could indicate a serious issue that requires immediate medical attention. Adopt a healthy lifestyle: A balanced diet rich in vitamins (A, C, E), omega-3, and antioxidants supports long-term eye health. Staying hydrated and exercising regularly can also keep your vision sharp. Monitor for eye fatigue and headaches: Frequent headaches or difficulty focusing can signal eye strain or vision issues. Adjust your surroundings such as lighting or screen position, and consult a professional if symptoms continue.

If you notice any new or ongoing vision changes, discomfort, or headaches, don’t ignore them. Your sight is worth protecting.

For more expert advice on easy action you can take to protect your sight, please visit www.nu-vision.co.uk/eye-health-checklist/.