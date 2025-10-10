“I’m Fine” – The Silent Struggle of Gen Z’s Mental Health

Network Rail and Mental Health Innovations unite for World Mental Health Day, breaking the silence around mental health

Gen Z are keeping quiet about their mental health - far more than their parents or grandparents. New research from Network Rail released to mark World Mental Health Day (Friday 10 October 2025), reveals 78% of Gen Z (18–29-year-olds) have found it hard to open up, compared with 31% of Baby Boomers (61–79-year-olds), debunking the myth that older generations are more reserved.

Across all age groups, mental health stigma remains a major barrier for people seeking support. Almost 9 in 10 (88%) Brits admit that they avoid talking about their mental health struggles by using phrases like “I’m tired”, rather than opening up to those around them. 40% of adults surveyed said the number one reason for not speaking up about their challenges was to not burden others, followed by feeling like they should be able to handle it by themselves (35%), or because of a fear of judgement (28%).

Over half (59%) of Brits questioned admitted they’d be more likely to open up about their mental health if they could do so anonymously, and this rises to 71% for young adults, highlighting the need for anonymised support. In fact, over half (55%) of Gen Z and Millennials (18-44) say concerns over how friends and family would react prevent them from speaking out.

The research comes as Network Rail launches its mental health campaign, Make a Connection, in partnership with Mental Health Innovations, the charity behind text messaging service Shout. The campaign encourages people to text ‘Journey’ to 85258 to access Shout: a free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging service for mental health support.

68% of Brits agree that mental health campaigns in public places such as train stations are helpful for people who are struggling. For young people especially, who might not know where to turn, it can be vital. Data from Mental Health Innovations shows that 35% of Shout texters who either used the keyword ‘Journey’ or heard about Shout at a train station were between 18-24 years old, demonstrating the positive impact public awareness campaigns can have for young people accessing mental health support.

Mental Health Innovations have already supported over 1 million people through the Shout service, providing space for much needed confidential conversations around mental health. Since launching their partnership with Network Rail in 2022, Mental Health Innovations have had an estimated 16,000 conversations with people who heard about Shout at a train station, who might not have otherwise accessed the support they needed. But the findings show that there is still work to be done. As the campaign returns for World Mental Health Day, it aims to break the silence that still surrounds mental health by encouraging people to reach out, connect, and seek support when they need it most.

Louise McNally, Trespass and Suicide Prevention lead at Network Rail says:

“With mental health-related incidents on the railway rising, particularly among young adults, it’s never been more important to reach out and support each other. No one should struggle in silence. We know that for many people, speaking up about mental health is daunting, especially when concerns about judgement or burdening others are so common. Our research found that 71% of young adults would be more likely to open up if they could do so anonymously, showing just how vital confidential support is. That’s why we’re championing the Make a Connection campaign and encouraging people to text for free, 24/7 help.”

Jodie, texted Shout when she was struggling with her mental health. She is now a Shout volunteer helping to support others who need someone to listen. She shares:

“When I was a teenager, struggling with an eating disorder, exam stress and feeling completely overwhelmed, Shout was the one of the places I could turn and be honest about how I was feeling. I didn’t have to explain everything or worry about being judged; knowing someone was there listening to what I needed to say really made all the difference and helped me cope. Now, as a volunteer, I get to be that person for someone else.

Young people especially need to know they’re not alone and that support is out there. If you’re ever feeling like your thoughts are becoming too much, I’d really recommend contacting Shout on 85258 - volunteers like me are ready 24/7 to offer empathetic, anonymous support.”

Dr Mark Ungless, Director of Data Science, AI and Research at Mental Health Innovations said:

“At Mental Health Innovations, we see first-hand how accessible digital support can make a real difference to people’s mental health and wellbeing. During the first phase of the Make a Connection campaign, an estimated 1,200 people reached out to us for support after hearing about Shout at a train station. This was seen alongside a significant reduction in trespass incidents at targeted Network Rail sites. Most people who reached out told us they preferred messaging over talking and felt more comfortable speaking to someone they didn’t know, underlining the importance of meeting people where they are, with support that’s in-the-moment, confidential and available 24/7.”

If you are struggling with your mental health text ‘Journey’ to 85258, for free, 24/7 help.

To find out more about Make a Connection, visit giveusashout.org/latest/make-a-connection