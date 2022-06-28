Former Prime Minister Sir John Major recently gave evidence under oath to the public inquiry into the disaster

Up to 30,000 people contracted HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s after being given blood treatments or transfusions on the NHS.

But how did the contaminated blood scandal happen and what has John Major recently said about it?

What was the contaminated blood scandal?

In the 1970s and 1980s, up to 30,000 people in the UK contracted HIV and hepatitis C after being given blood treatments or transfusions on the NHS, with thousands having since died.

Factor VIII was a therapy designed to help blood clots and was imported from the United States where it was distilled from the pooled blood of thousands of individuals, including prisoners.

People with haemophilia, including many young children, and those who were given blood transfusions after surgery, were among those infected with contaminated blood, with the scandal being called the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history.

What did Sir John Major say?

Former prime minister Sir John Major recently gave evidence under oath to the public inquiry into the disaster.

He appeared before the inquiry to answer questions about the Government’s actions, including decisions on financial assistance for those affected.

The inquiry was launched after years of campaigning by victims, who claim that the risks were never explained and that the scandal was covered up.

Although Sir John did not hold a position in government in the 1970s or early 1980s - when most of those infected were treated with contaminated blood products - he did hold senior positions, including as Chancellor and PM, when financial support for the families affected by the scandal were discussed in the late 80s and early 90s.

Sir John’s comments during the inquiry have proved controversial, as he recently described the contaminated blood scandal as "incredibly bad luck".

He then later apologised for his choice of language.

Sir John said: "I obviously caused offence inadvertently this morning when I referred to the fact that it was awful that people had been fed infected blood and I referred to it as sheer bad luck.

"I can only say to people it wasn’t intended to be offensive. I was seeking to express the fact that I was concerned about what happened.

"It was intended simply to say that it was a random matter and I perhaps expressed it injudiciously."

During the inquiry, questions have also been asked about whether the Government knew about the risks of the blood treatments, and whether patients were given sufficient warning.

The public inquiry is chaired by former judge Sir Brian Langstaff and started taking evidence in April 2019, with hearings in Belfast, Leeds, Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.