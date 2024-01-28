YouTube influencer with "severe" ME has herself euthanised after living in "unbearable suffering"
Lauren Hoeve has been struggling with myalgic encephalomyelitis for years, and in 2022 began her application for euthanasia.
An influencer who has battled for years with chronic fatigue syndrome has today (January 27) been euthanised.
Dutch YouTuber and blogger Lauren Hoeve, known online as Dutch Lauren, has been documenting her life with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), which has left her in "unbearable suffering". With thousands of followers on social media, Hoeve started applying for euthanasia in 2022.
In a final blog post the day before her death, the influencer paid an emotional goodbye to her followers.
She said: "I think it is important and a nice ending. Be yourself. Cliche but true.
"In the words of the greatest philosopher and poet of our time, Dr. Taylor Alison Swift, 'Just be yourself, there's no one better'. What has helped me a lot over the years (before and during ME) is trying to be aware of the beautiful things in life, no matter how small. Even now that I am very ill, there are still bright spots.
"They will differ per period of your life, but that's okay. On bad days it can be very nice to take a moment to think about the song of a bird, a nice dream, or a funny thought."
An update from her parents confirmed that Hoeve died at 1.55pm "in the presence of her parents Leonie and Peter and her best friend Lau". Under her final blog post, support poured in for Hoeve and her family from followers and strangers alike.
