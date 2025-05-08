Invisalign is the new Pilates: Why everyone’s getting aligned For summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Invisalign is becoming increasingly popular in both the UK and the US, offering a modern alternative to traditional metal braces. It’s clear, removable aligners provide a discreet and comfortable way to straighten teeth, appealing to a wide range of individuals seeking orthodontic treatment.

In recent years, Invisalign has seen a significant uptick in usage. Globally, over 12.2 million people have chosen Invisalign for their orthodontic needs.

This surge is attributed to the aligners' aesthetic appeal and convenience. Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign aligners are nearly invisible and can be removed for eating and cleaning, making them a preferred choice for adults and teenagers alike.

Invisalign Costs Overview

The cost of Invisalign varies depending on the complexity of the case and geographic location. In the UK, prices range from £1,500 for minor corrections to over £4,800 for more complex treatments. (Source: SilverOak Dentistry)

The average cost is approximately £3,244, with regional variations—for instance, treatments in Middlesbrough average £2,917, while in Birmingham, they can be around £3,670. In the US, Invisalign treatments typically cost between $3,000 and $8,000, with the national average around $4,859.

Factors Driving The Popularity of Invisalign

Several factors contribute to Invisalign's growing popularity. The aligners' discreet appearance appeals to those self-conscious about wearing braces. Their removability allows for easier eating and oral hygiene compared to fixed braces.

Additionally, advancements in technology have made Invisalign suitable for a broader range of orthodontic issues, increasing its applicability.

Invisalign's combination of aesthetic appeal, convenience, and effectiveness has led to its increased adoption in the UK and US.

While the cost can be a consideration, many find the benefits outweigh the expenses, especially with available financing options. As awareness and accessibility continue to grow, Invisalign is poised to remain a leading choice for orthodontic treatment.