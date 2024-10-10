Is dog walking good for you? Expert reveals benefits of new social phenomenon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to a recent study 82% of people felt going on dog walks improved their mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Silk, Founder of Walkie Dogs, the largest social dog walking group in the UK, has outlined the benefits of social dog walking on mental health ahead of Mental Health Awareness Day on 10th October.

Socialisation

“Our dogs aren’t the only ones who need to socialise to stay happy and healthy. Social dog walking groups can help to combat feelings of loneliness and isolation which are more common throughout the colder and darker months of the year. Group walks can offer a sense of belonging and cultivate a supportive network that nurtures emotional health as well as physical wellbeing.”

Social dog walking phenomenon comes to the UK

Staying active

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Social dog walks are an effective way of staying active, and a gentle walk every day is proven to drastically improve mental health. The NHS has even introduced ‘green prescribing’ which involves getting outdoors and into nature to improve mental and physical wellbeing. Incorporating regular exercise with furry friends into your daily routine can contribute towards a more positive mindset and promote production of those ‘feel-good’ hormones that help you better manage stress.”

Getting out in nature

“It can prove difficult to find the motivation to get out of the house as we head towards Autumn and Winter, but spending time in nature has been shown to significantly boost mental health and well-being. Research has shown that spending just 5 minutes in a natural setting can improve your mood and that walks in nature can reduce levels of stress.”

Quality time with your pet

“Spending time with your furry friend helps to provide a sense of companionship and emotional support, alleviating feelings of loneliness and anxiety. Recent research has shown that interacting with pets can trigger the release of oxytocin, the "bonding hormone," which fosters feelings of love and trust while simultaneously reducing stress levels.”

Danny adds, “mental health and wellbeing is at the centre of everything the Walkie Dogs initiative stands for. I am incredibly passionate about raising awareness of the positive impact of not only walking your dog, but also doing it with others to help combat loneliness and encourage social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Social dog walking is a fantastic way to meet new, like-minded people and to keep active in nature with your pet. With mental health proving an increasingly important issue in recent years, Walkie Dogs offers a simple way to reduce feelings of loneliness and depression as we head into darker and colder months.”

To find out more and how you can become a member and experience social dog walks, visit: https://walkiedogs.com/