Monkeypox cases in the UK are continuing to rise, with close contacts of confirmed cases advised to isolate for three weeks

Ninety cases of monkeypox have now been identified in the UK, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

A further eight additional cases of monkeypox were confirmed in England on Thursday (26 May), as well as another two in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland - bringing the total to 90.

A rash usually begins one to five days after the first monkeypox symptoms appear

But is monkeypox worse in children than adults?

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The illness begins with:

high temperature

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

chills

exhaustion

A rash then usually begins one to five days after the first symptoms appear. The spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

During the illness, the rash then changes from raised red bumps, to spots filled with fluid, with the spots eventually forming scabs which later fall off.

Is monkeypox worse in children?

Martin Michaelis, professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kent, said monkeypox could present a greater risk to children as children are “particularly vulnerable to this disease and have not been vaccinated against smallpox”.

This is echoed by Hussain Abdeh, clinical director and superintendent pharmacist at Medicine Direct, who said more severe cases of monkeypox often affect children.

However, he added that the severe cases in children are to do with how long they were exposed to the virus and how healthy the child was before catching it.

People with immune systems that are weaker than average are also at a higher risk.

He added that it has also been suggested people under the age of 40 might be more susceptible to this condition “due to having not been vaccinated against smallpox”, but this depends on the country.

Mr Abdeh said that although the fatality rate of monkeypox was generally higher in children, it is important to bear in mind that the fatality rate of monkeypox is “generally low”, even in areas where the condition is more severe.

The fatality ratio has been around 3-6% in recent times.

However, Mr Abdeh added that in the UK, monkeypox is not normally a serious problem and will usually go away within a few weeks with treatment.

Researchers who have been looking into the current monkeypox outbreak, as well as past cases of the disease, have also said the virus is rare in children.

Dr David Porter, paediatric infectious diseases consultant, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a parent with a child that might develop a rash, I don’t think parents should be worried about this being…monkeypox at this stage, because we’re seeing a very low number of cases.

“And in all the previous outbreaks that have occurred outside of Africa over the last few years, we’ve seen very rare numbers of cases in children, so it’s been predominantly in adults anyway.”