Is there a natural way to alleviate allergies as the April tree-pollen bomb hits the UK - making British Hay Fever sufferers’ lives a daily misery?

Nature Provides Quercetin Complex to Alleviate Hay Fever Allergies, Naturally

One certified nutritionist says yes, and to prepare in advance, with this powerful supplement that can also give your overall seasonal health a boost, too…

If sore eyes, an itching throat and constant sneezing sound familiar, you’re not alone. With 1 in 4 Brits suffering from Hay Fever, many who enjoy a more holistic lifestyle will be looking for natural remedies to calm the symptoms and effects of hay fever and other seasonal allergies.

But what natural supplements actually work to prevent allergies from ruining your sunny days?

2025 is expected to endure a severe tree-pollen forecast, and it’s one for allergy sufferers to prepare in advance for! This is due to a not-so-perfect Hay Fever storm impacting the UK due to variations in the weather and shifting seasonal patterns.

Shockingly, according to experts at the Met Office, the first allergy-triggering pollen of 2025 uncharacteristically landed in February with many mistaking Hay Fever for a common cold.

British nutritionist, Rachel Aceso (Dip. NT) of Nature Provides, believes that plant-based Quercetin is the strongest natural supplement out there to alleviate allergies across the warmer months. A powerhouse of an antioxidant, Quercetin reduces and regulates histamine production naturally while also acting as a natural anti-inflammatory.

After becoming frustrated with the lack of high quality, powerful supplements when helping her clients, Rachel set up Nature Provides - a British wellness brand that creates high strength, well made supplements without fillers, binders, preservatives or bulking agents.

On finding natural alternatives that work to alleviate allergies, Rachel Aceso (Dip. NT) said: “Quercetin has been proven in trials* to improve allergy symptoms, reduce histamines and improve the quality of life of allergy sufferers across the summer months. Hay Fever can be so debilitating to many and stop them from living their best lives in the sunnier months, but it’s understandable that more and more people are seeking out more natural solutions rather than popping antihistamines every day.

“With some studies linking allergies with brain fog and fatigue too, taking medication that can make you feel even more drowsy simply doesn’t make sense for many people.

“Quercetin is naturally found in veggies and fruits including onions, broccoli, apples, grapes, berries and cherries, so it’s a great idea to boost your intake of these quercetin-high foods throughout spring and summer - but adding a high quality supplement rather than taking antihistamines on top is my personal recommendation for hay fever and summer allergy sufferers.

“But before you head out and just buy the first Quercetin supplement you come across, it’s worth knowing that this flavonoid is actually pretty poorly absorbed by the body and the key is to opt for a bioavailable Quercetin Phytosome (a liposomal form that improves absorption by up to 20X!). Whilst it’s a little more pricey, it’s money well spent to optimise the benefits you’ll receive.

“I advise allergy sufferers to start taking Quercetin daily in the lead up to the classic Hay Fever season months - so from now - so that you’ve done the prep work and it’s already in your system building a protection against the unwelcome and constant running eyes, scratchy throat and sneezing that can really dampen enjoyment of a sunny day.

"Additional benefits of Quercetin include supporting cellular health by reducing senescence and enhancing sirtuin activity - key factors in healthy aging and improved metabolic function. It also offers anti-inflammatory properties that promote lung health and help maintain balanced blood sugar levels."

It couldn’t be easier to incorporate Nature Provides Quercetin Phytosome® Complex with Bromelain** into your daily routine, simply take one capsule with breakfast and one with your evening meal.

And, as with all Nature Provides products, you can rest easy knowing that Nature Provides Quercetin Phytosome Complex with Bromelain is 100% pure and contains absolutely no fillers, no bulking agents, no flow agents, and no preservatives. Offering enhanced bioavailability by harnessing liposomal technology and improving quercetin bioavailability, while boasting a formula that’s both unique and high strength.

Made in the UK, it costs £28.25 for 60 vegan-friendly capsules, available nationwide at https://natureprovides.com/ and via Amazon.