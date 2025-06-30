Isle of Anglesey sees Wales’s highest rise in mobility aids searches

By Tom Huggins
Contributor
19 hours ago
wheelchair userplaceholder image
wheelchair user
As the U.K. government pushes ahead with reforms to the welfare system, new search data suggests that more people than ever across the country could be struggling with their mobility.

Since the country emerged from the last of the Covid-19 measures early in 2022, searches for ‘mobility aids’ and 1,068 related terms such as ‘disability aids’ and ‘disability equipment’ raised by 7.52% by January 2025.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change
United Kingdom 294,210 316,340 7.52%

Each UK nation saw searches grow, suggesting that mobility issues are on the rise in all countries although some saw larger rises than others.

England saw searches reach 273,480 searches in January 2025, which is a 9% rise from the 250,890 in January 2022. Scotland recorded a 7.31% increase, while Wales had a more modest 4.78% rise. Northern Ireland had the smallest jump with just 1.27% more searches in January 2025.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change
England 250,890 273,480 9.00%
Scotland 22,860 24,530 7.31%
Wales 15,680 16,430 4.78%
Northern Ireland 7,880 7,980 1.27%

For Wales, while Swansea had the highest overall number of searches, the Isle of Anglesey saw the largest rise, with searches increasing 60.98% in January 2025, compared with the same month in 2022.

Wrexham came second in terms of percentage increase, while also having the 4th highest volume of searches overall.

Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change
Isle of Anglesey 410 660 60.98%
Wrexham 1,340 1,660 23.88%
Monmouth 340 420 23.53%
Merthyr Tydfil 910 1,090 19.78%
Cardiff 2,210 2,570 16.29%

At a city level, the results varied with some areas seeing rises and others seeing the number of searches fall overall.

Birmingham had the most searches in 2025 with 10,280 across the month. This represents a 21.80% increase for the area in the 3 year span.

Most Searches
Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change
Birmingham 8,440 10,280 21.80%
Somerset 6,520 7,090 8.74%
Manchester 4,380 6,250 42.69%
Glasgow 5,690 5,800 1.93%
Dorset 5,430 5,780 6.45%

The highest percentage increase was found Scotland as Midlothian saw searches rise by 366.67% between 2022 and 2025.

Highest Rise
Area Jan-22 Jan-25 % change
Midlothian 210 980 366.67%
Lambeth 550 1,170 112.73%
Wembley 570 1,100 92.98%
Sutton 840 1,540 83.33%
Lichfield 830 1,410 69.88%

Alex Muir of mobility specialists EMS Lifts, who discovered the upward trend said: “Seeing a rise in numbers for searches like this is concerning when the government is seeking to make accessing support through things like P.I.P more difficult. It suggests that there could be an increasing number of people in need of help who may not meet the tougher criteria.

“We know the difference that the proper equipment can make to the lives of people with mobility issues, and if the government truly wants people to be able to get into work, then cutting eligibility for support is the wrong way to go about it.

“Ultimately, the numbers could show that the U.K. is on the verge of a perfect storm where we see more people unable to remain productive, because they needed help at the time when it became impossible to get.”

