Italian kale or cavolo nero: What is the unusual vegetable, is it good for you and why is popularity soaring?

A growing consumer interest in plant-based eating and cooking from scratch has seen sales of brassica cavolo nero soar.

While Kantar data shows that all vegetables are growing in value, up 8.5% YOY, value sales of cavolo nero or ‘Italian kale’ have grown 19% YOY.

Supporting this, Google searches for cavolo nero are up nearly 10% (8.5%) YOY and the dark leafy green, sometimes known as Italian kale, has a # count of well over 100,000 on Instagram.

Since hitting the shelves of supermarkets a decade ago, cavolo nero has become a staple in many consumers’ shopping baskets, as a growing number come to appreciate the great taste, versatility and nutrition benefits of its striking long dark green leaves.

The recent increase in interest in cavolo nero is due to the ever-growing number of people following a plant-based diet for both personal and planetary health, whether by reducing or eliminating meat, as well as more consumers cooking from scratch in an effort to limit consumption of UPFs.

Cavolo nero offers the convenience, versatility and great taste required for many popular home cooked dishes – including pasta sauces, pizzas, curries and more. It also provides important nutrients, vitamins and minerals, including being a rich source of fibre – a nutrient just 4% of us are getting enough of and which offers benefits for almost every part of the body, including supporting gut health.

Data shows that sales of other dark green leafy veg are also growing, with volume sales of kale and spinach up by 14% and 10% YOY.

A.H. Worth produces a variety of high-quality vegetables including kale, cavolo nero, leeks and spinach - supplying major retailers, as well as food service, wholesale and food manufacturers.

A.H. Worth also provides inspiration on the many delicious ways to enjoy the veg via its Discover Great Veg campaign. By educating consumers on the vegetables’ great taste, ease of use and nutrition benefits, the campaign aims to grow customer base and purchase frequency across kale, cavolo nero, leeks and spinach – contributing to continuing the momentum the brassica category is already seeing.

The company reports that the new season is shaping up extremely well, with positive planting conditions coupled with rainfall in April, helping strengthen early plant growth. Weights for brassicas at this stage are currently above average compared to the past five years – a positive indicator for the coming harvest.

Alex Boughton, Managing Director at A.H. Worth commented; “The recent Kantar data shows that consumer interest in cavolo nero is booming, as an ever-increasing number of people come to appreciate the taste and nutrition benefits cavolo nero brings to the table.

“Ideal for use in many popular home cooked meals, these dark leafy greens appeal to the growing number of people cooking from scratch in an effort to reduce consumption of UPFs. The important nutrients in the veg, such as fibre, also offer important health benefits - including being good for your gut.

“At A.H. Worth our team will continue to work hard to provide consumers with the high quality fresh and delicious produce they expect, as well as raising awareness of the benefits of our veg via our consumer-facing Discover Great Veg campaign - the reach and engagement of which continues to grow year on year”.