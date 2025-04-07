IVG endorses upcoming disposable ban 2025

All single-use vapes will be banned from June 1st 2025

From June 1, all sales of single-use disposable vapes will be prohibited in the UK. With less than 60 days left for the ban, various trading standards across the country are advising retailers to take immediate action by stopping the purchase of single-use vapes and selling any remaining stocks by June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British vaping brand IVG has made a significant change in its product development. On March 1st, 2025, they announced that they had ceased supplying disposable vapes nearly 90 days ahead of the ban. IVG has expressed their full support for the upcoming legislation. According to their RDP data, IVG disposable products are stocked in approximately over 45,000 retailers, including major supermarket giants like Tesco, Sainsburys, Morrisons, Asda, Shell, BP, WHSmith, Nisa, Euro Garages and many more stores.

This immense action by IVG aims to address two key issues: minimising the environmental impact of disposable vapes and supporting the trading standards initiative to tackle the current disposable vape issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand IVG has commended the government’s initiative as a significant stride towards sustainability and responsible industry practices. Recognising the need for proactive change.

Within the next 60 days, IVG disposable products will be phased out and replaced with rechargeable, refillable, and reusable alternatives across all UK stores. The brand aims to become the first among the UK’s top three vape brands (IVG, SKE Crystal, and ELF) to go completely disposable-free.

Rhett Morrissey, the Marketing Manager at IVG, shared the company’s perspective: “We are committed to supporting this regulation to ensure our products are used safely and responsibly, paving the way for a more sustainable future. The disposable vape ban is a crucial step in fostering industry accountability, and we wholeheartedly welcome it. We have been working closely with trading standards and regulatory bodies for the last 18 months to implement strict processes of this single-use disposable vape ban”.

What is a Disposable Vape?

A disposable vape is a single-use, pre-filled electronic cigarette designed for convenience. They have built-in batteries, heating devices and e-liquid cartridges. Once the liquid or battery is drained, the entire device becomes discarded, making it a one-time-use product.

Which vape products will be available after 1st June 2025?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the last 18-24 months, all major vape companies, including IVG, Blu, ELF and Lost Mary, have been preparing for this product changeover and have introduced alternatives that are rechargeable, refillable and reusable to ensure a smooth transition for adult vapers.

About IVG: IVG is an award-winning British brand and manufacturer in the vaping industry since 2016, committed to delivering an exceptional vaping experience for the adult smoker through innovation. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and regulatory compliance, IVG continues to shape the future of vaping in the UK and global markets.

IVG, New City House, Floor 6 & 7, 57-63 Ringway, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 1AF, www.ivapegreat.com, 01772 217000