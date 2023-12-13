More than 97,000 people in the UK currently have the omicron variant, figures suggest.

Millenials and Gen Z seem to both be in favour of closing nightclubs as the number of Covid cases rises. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A surge in Covid-19 cases and fears over symptomatic transmission rise, Brits are apparently in support of the immediate closure of nightclubs.

New research by More in Common found that 33 per cent of people between the ages of 25 and 40 supported the idea of closing nightclubs as the number of people with Covid-19 increases. A further 31 per cent of Generation Z (age 18-24) were also in favour of this, the study claimed.

Also known as the Juno Variant, it is being considered by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as a sub-variant of omicron.

Speaking to The Independent, More in Common UK associate Ed Hodgson said: "The results also make clear the more authoritarian tendencies of some sections of the British public – who are often very happy to back surprisingly heavy-handed government interventions. We consistently find people in our focus groups who look back at the time nostalgically – enjoying either the slower pace of life that came with lockdown, or the time it gave them to spend with their family or focus on personal projects."