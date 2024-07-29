Junior doctors in England offered 20% pay rise from Government to end strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Junior doctors in England have reportedly been offered a 20% pay rise over two years in an effort to resolve their prolonged pay dispute with the Government.

According to The Times, the British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctors committee has recommended the offer to its members. The proposal includes a backdated pay rise of 4.05% for 2023/24, in addition to an existing increase of between 8.8% and 10.3%. For 2024/25, a further pay rise of 6% will be supplemented with a consolidated £1,000 payment, equivalent to an increase of between 7% and 9%. This overall package amounts to approximately a 20% pay rise.

Downing Street has not confirmed or denied these reports. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: "As we’ve said before, we’re committed to working to find a solution, resolving this dispute, but I can’t get into detailed running commentary on negotiations. We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face. But the Government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal negotiations between ministers and the BMA’s junior doctors’ committee commenced days ago. Health Secretary Wes Streeting previously described the talks as “a crucial step forward, as we work to end this dispute and change the way junior doctors are treated in the NHS”.

The ongoing industrial action has significantly impacted the NHS. An official said: “The industrial action has been hugely damaging both to patients and to the impact on the waiting lists and we’ve said we’re committed to finding a solution and resolving this dispute.”

Getty Images