Keep your drinking water safe: Check your tap attachments

WaterSafe, the national register for approved plumbers, is working with a water provider to provide guidance to homeowners on tap attachments, after tests identified drinking water quality issues.

Many of us use tap attachments like extenders, aerators, or spray heads for convenience, but did you know they could potentially affect the quality of your drinking water if not properly maintained?

ESP Water, a water provider for new housing developments, identified bacteria in water samples taken at customers’ kitchen taps, and it is believed these issues were linked to spray head tap extenders (see example pictured). In both instances, once these attachments were removed, the drinking water passed the quality tests.

Amraj Reehal, Water Quality Manager for ESP Water, said: “While some tap attachments can be convenient, it’s essential to be aware of potential issues if they are not correctly maintained. We are pleased to be working with WaterSafe to highlight measures that consumers can take to make sure their tap attachments are kept clean and safe.”

WaterSafe and ESP Water are offering straightforward advice to help you protect the quality of your drinking water at home:

Always use compliant products: Look for products approved by KIWA, NSF, British Standards or WRAS. These have undergone testing to make sure they meet safety standards for drinking water.

Julie Spinks, of WaterSafe, said: “We would encourage homes and businesses with tap attachments to adopt these simple yet effective measures. By being mindful of the products we use and following these guidelines, consumers can help protect the quality of their drinking water.”

To find a WaterSafe-approved plumber in your area, please visit www.watersafe.org.uk.