The drug is already offered for the treatment of several breast, bowel, lung and skin cancers

Patients with incurable cervical cancer are to be offered a new drug that could give them more time with their loved ones.

Immunotherapy drug Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, is the first new treatment in 14 years to be approved to treat advanced cervical cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drug, manufactured by Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD), is already offered to treat several other cancers including breast, bowel, lung and skin, and it is expected around 400 patients will benefit from the treatment over the next three years.

It has been given the green light by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in final draft guidance for certain patients with cervical cancer whose disease has not responded to other treatments.

Patients with incurable cervical cancer are to be offered a new drug that could give them more time to live (Photo: Getty Images)

The drug works by targeting and blocking a specific protein called PD-L1 on the surface of certain immune cells, which then seek out and destroy cancerous cells. It is set to be offered to patients alongside standard chemotherapy.

Clinical trials, which are ongoing, suggest it could give patients eight more months to live on average compared with chemotherapy alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drug has not been approved for routine NHS use but through a special funding method called the Cancer Drugs Fund. This fund pays for cancer treatments while data is still being collected on their clinical effectiveness.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “Pembrolizumab shows promise as the first effective immunotherapy. However, to ensure the best use of limited public funding, we need additional evidence to fully analyse its clinical and cost effectiveness before it can be considered for routine NHS use.”

John Stewart, NHS England’s director of specialised commissioning and interim commercial medicines director, hailed the drug as a “significant step forward” for the treatment of the incurable disease.

He said: “After nearly 15 years without a new treatment for this type of advanced cervical cancer, this first immunotherapy marks a significant step forward that will provide hundreds of people with precious time with their loved ones.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Samantha Dixon, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said advanced cervical cancer treatments are “far too limited” and this drug will help to provide “hope and mostly importantly time” to patients.