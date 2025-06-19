Kidney failure forced her to give birth at 26 weeks — now mum takes on walking challenge for kidney research

Natalie with her son and family, thriving despite kidney failure trying to turn their lives upside down.

A mum from Kent is joining Kidney Research UK’s London Bridges Walk this July, eight years after kidney failure during pregnancy led to the emergency delivery of her son at just 26 weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie May, 44, a former accountant from Whitstable, will walk the 8.5-mile route across the capital’s bridges on Sunday 6 July, joined by her now nine-year-old son, close friends and family. She is one of more than 1,000 people taking part to raise awareness and funds for research into kidney disease.

Natalie was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome in 2012, after a routine work medical flagged protein in her urine. “It came out of nowhere,” she said. “I felt fine. I was working as an accountant, going to the gym, and living my best life. Within two weeks of my medical assessment, I’d had a painful biopsy at Canterbury Hospital, and my whole world changed when it identified kidney disease. It was terrifying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cried because I didn’t understand what was happening. Everyone knows the importance of your heart and lungs, but I didn’t realise how vital your kidneys are.”

Natalie May with her newborn son in intensive care, following his emergency delivery at just 26 weeks after sudden kidney failure during pregnancy.

Initially managed with steroids and medication, her condition spiralled during pregnancy in 2016.

Natalie said: “We knew it would be a high-risk pregnancy because of my kidneys and kept in close contact with our healthcare team. My kidney function was at a good level despite my nephrotic syndrome, but my blood pressure became too high at 26 weeks pregnant.”

At Medway Hospital, doctors discovered Natalie’s kidneys had failed, and she underwent an immediate emergency C-section. Her baby boy weighed just 1lb 13oz and was rushed into intensive care. Thankfully, he pulled through. Natalie spent six weeks recovering in Canterbury Hospital, before being discharged. But then, her gruelling treatment regime began, and she had to go back to hospital three times a week for four-hourly dialysis sessions to stay alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being on dialysis is lonely and it left me exhausted,” she said. “I had panic attacks and vomiting during treatment, and the nurses had to slow the machine down to help me cope. I couldn’t walk far, couldn’t swim, couldn’t socialise. I just wanted to be at home with my baby, but even then, I was too tired to be the mum I wanted to be. It felt like life was on hold.”

Natalie and her sister preparing for life-saving transplant surgery — her sister’s donated kidney proved to be a perfect match.

Natalie remained on dialysis for 18 months, undergoing a bilateral nephrectomy – surgery to remove both kidneys. Fortunately, she was then able to undergo a transplant with the perfect matching kidney provided by her sister.

There followed two years of plasma treatments, iron infusions, and she now lives with a stoma following complications. But today, Natalie is doing well and determined to make the most of life. She said: “I’m walking more, I’ve rebuilt my strength, and I’m so excited for the London Bridges Walk for Kidney Research UK. It’s a chance to give something back — to say thank you for the research that made my treatment possible and help fund the breakthroughs we still need.”

Natalie is determined to raise money for research into kidney disease. She said: “The idea of funding a cure is incredible. Being able to find ways to reduce transplant waiting lists would also be a huge step forward. People don’t realise how important their kidneys are – I never knew before my kidney disease changed my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Sreeves, executive director of Kidney Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to have Natalie’s support after everything she’s been through. Her story shows the far-reaching impact kidney disease can have on patients and their families – especially when it strikes during pregnancy. Her tenacity is inspiring, and we hope many others will join her at the London Bridges Walk to raise vital funds for research that gives families a better future.”

The Kidney Research UK London Bridges Walk takes place on Sunday 6 July, starting from Vauxhall Park at 10am. Walkers can choose either a 2-mile or 8.5-mile route across London’s iconic bridges.

Register now at: kidneyresearchuk.org/fundraising-events/london-bridges-walk