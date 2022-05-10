Several major supermarkets are urgently recalling a variety of Kinder products over fears they may be contaminated with salmonella.
Ferrero issued a recall on some of its Kinder chocolates last month, but this has now been extended to include all products manufactured at the Arlon factory in Belgium.
Investigations have found that some items, intended for the European market only and which have already been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, have been imported into the UK by UK importers not linked to Ferrero.
Customers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to consume them. Instead, they should be returned to the store where they were bought in exchange for a full refund.
Which batches are affected?
The following Kinder chocolates are being recalled by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) due to possible salmonella contamination.
Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche
- Pack size: 133g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte
- Pack size: 193g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung
- Pack size: 132g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Geant Gar
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 20 August 2022
Kinder Surprise Fille
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 20 April 2022
Kinder Schokobons Sachet
- Pack size: 125g and 200g
- Best before 26 October 2022
Kinder Happy Moments
- Pack size: 242g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1
- Pack size: All
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn
- Pack size: 133g
- Best before: 21 August 2022
This list was issued by the FSA on 7 May and comes in addition to a previous recall issued last month on other Kinder products which are listed below.
Kinder Surprise
- Pack size: 20g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023
Kinder Surprise
- Pack size: 20g x 3 pack
- Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023
Kinder Surprise
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Mini eggs
- Pack size: 75g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
- Pack size: 150g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Schokobons
- Pack size: 70g, 200g and 320g
- Best before: All dates up to and including 04 January 2023
Anyone who has bought any of the affected batches should contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943 to get a full refund.
The FSA said the eggs have all been manufactured at the same factory and no other Ferrero products are thought to be affected.
What has Ferrero said?
Ferrero said it is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, which it said will only reopen “once certified by the authorities”.
Ferrero said it acknowledged “internal inefficiencies, creating delays in retrieving and sharing information in a timely manner” and said these had “impacted the speed and effectiveness of the investigations”.
The firm said it “deeply” regrets what has happened and apologised to consumers and business partners.
The Arlon plant accounts for around 7% of total volumes of Kinder products manufactured globally each year, Ferrero said.
A spokesperson added: “Food safety, quality and consumer care have been at the heart of Ferrero since the company was founded.
“This serious event goes to the core of what we stand for and we will take every step necessary to preserve the full trust and confidence of our consumers.”
Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, added: “Consumers should follow the advice in the latest recall notice, which details all of the products which may pose a risk.
“We have emphasised to the business and the authorities in Belgium the importance of taking as precautionary an approach to their recall as possible and trust that they will continue to put consumers’ needs first in any action they take.
“We continue to work closely with UK and international partners, including the UK Health Security Agency and Food Standards Scotland, to establish how this outbreak started and make sure all necessary steps have been taken to prevent further illness.”
What are the symptoms of salmonella poisoning?
If you consume food that has been contaminated by salmonella, you will start to feel unwell within around 12 to 36 hours after.
Symptoms typically include:
- Fever
- Diarrhoea
- Stomach cramps
- Nausea and vomiting
- Feeling generally unwell, such as feeling tired or having aches and chills
Most cases will usually resolve in a few days, but symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.
Dr Lesley Larkin, a surveillance lead at the UKHSA, said: “Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.
“Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices, such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible if you have symptoms.”