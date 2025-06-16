Knutsford property professionals sail, cycle and hike over 100 miles for mental health charity

The Knutsford team at Fisher German ahead of their journey to Ashby, alongside representatives from Just Drop In, as part of the Big 25 Challenge

A leading Knutsford property consultancy embarked on an epic fundraising challenge which saw colleagues sail, walk, cycle and hike over 100 miles over five days to their Ashby office, to support a mentoring service for young people.

Fisher German is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big 25’ charity challenge, where colleagues will travel between the firm’s 25 UK office locations without using motorised transport.

This giant 25-week relay aims to raise at least £25,000 which will be distributed among 25 charities.

The firm has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning a total of £50,000 could be split between the charities.

A team from Fisher German’s Knutsford office in Tatton Street was passed the baton from colleagues from the Newark office who walked, hiked and cycled as well as paddleboarded along the River Trent.

The team chose Just Drop In as its beneficiary – a charity which helps and supports children, young people and parents in Macclesfield, Bollington, Wilmslow, Knutsford and Poynton who are finding life hard by improving their mental health and wellbeing and is also celebrating its 25th birthday this year.

The charity’s services are free of charge and include person-centred counselling and one-to-one mentoring for 14-25-year-olds, a variety of wellbeing groups for 11-25-year-olds, and support for parents of 8-18-year-olds.

Fisher German’s team began their challenge from their office with a busy day of walking, sailing at Redesmere Sailing Club, followed by cycling, running and hiking up to Tegg’s Nose in Macclesfield.

The colleagues also completed the Cheshire Three Peaks from Tegg’s Nose to the start of the Monsal Trail, and walking from Ashbourne to Ashby to finish their charity extravaganza.

The Big 25 challenge coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Future Big 25 legs will see colleagues travel by tandem bikes, unicycles, open water swimming, and even a conga line as part of the mammoth 2,400-mile journey between the offices.

Associate Partner Rebecca Hannah from the Knutsford office at Fisher German, said: “This was the fourth leg of the relay after sterling efforts by our colleagues in London, Birmingham and Newark.

“We became Fisher German in September 2000 following the merger of property firms Fisher Hoggarth and John German, but our roots, however, stretch back to pre-1830. The firm has grown considerably, and the relay is a fantastic way to unite colleagues from right across the business.

“The whole team came together to put together a route with all kinds of modes of travel for our leg.

Ann Wright, Chief Officer from Just Drop In, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by the Fisher German Knutsford office as one of the 25 charities in the Big 25 challenge.

“It’s an honour to be amongst so many other great charities who are also set to benefit. It’s also a lovely way to celebrate our own 25th birthday, and great to be working together to make a difference for local children who are finding life hard.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/.