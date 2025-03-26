Lack of treatment access fuels alcohol deaths in rural areas and towns, expert warns

A key reason for high rates of alcohol-related death rates in non-urban settings is the lack of access to addiction treatment and support services

Recent UK government figures* revealed that alcohol-specific death rates are not just rising in the UK, they are reaching record highs - with 10,473 deaths related to alcohol recorded in 2023. While urban areas report high death rates, rural areas are far from unaffected.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addiction rehabilitation experts at Rehabs UK explore addiction trends in rural and non-urban areas and reveal another dimension to this crisis.

Over half (54%) of alcohol-related deaths were in rural areas and towns.

Bolsover, Gateshead, and Rochdale are England’s non-urban areas with the highest alcohol-related death rates.

The North East continues to bear the highest burden, with 25.7 deaths per 100,000 people, and all of the top ten rural locations with the highest alcohol-related death rates are in the North.

A key reason for high rates of alcohol-related death rates in non-urban settings is the lack of access to addiction treatment and support services, Rehabs UK Director Lester Morse explains:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half (54%) of alcohol-related deaths were in rural areas and towns, research from addiction rehabilitation experts at Rehabs UK reveals.

“Rural areas face unique challenges in tackling alcoholism, like social isolation, limited access to care and economic hardship, which contribute to higher death rates.

“Addressing these disparities would require targeted government investment in healthcare infrastructure, as well as initiatives to reduce stigma and increase awareness. It's crucial for policies to reflect the specific needs of rural communities, ensuring that people have equal access to treatment and support. If the barriers to treatment are addressed, recovery outcomes could improve significantly.”

Non-urban highest alcohol-specific death rates in England

Area Alcohol-specific death rate (per 100,000 people) Alcohol-specific deaths Bolsover 23.8 59 Gateshead 23.0 135 Rochdale 22.4 141 Lancaster 22.3 90 Blackburn with Darwen 22.1 92 County Durham 22.0 349 Darlington 21.5 71 Calderdale 21.5 136 Doncaster 21.4 198 Redcar and Cleveland 21.0 90

Looking at the data at a regional level, the clear divergence between the North and South is immediately apparent as the death rate generally reduces the further south the region is situated. It is interesting to note that the main exception to this is in the East, where the lowest death rate can be found, before increasing slightly in the southern coastal regions, albeit still under the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East has the highest alcohol-related death rate of any region in England (22.6). The North accounts for almost a quarter of all alcohol-related deaths nationally (24.5%).

Regardless of the region, investment in accessible and affordable rehab services could play a critical role in narrowing the gap between regions and reducing alcohol-related deaths nationwide, as Morse explains;

“The contrast between the North and the South of the UK, especially when it comes to addiction treatment, is significant. Scotland, with its high drug and alcohol-related death rates, has indeed relied more on harm reduction strategies rather than abstinence-focused recovery. While harm reduction has its benefits, the lack of sufficient rehab facilities and support for long-term abstinence can contribute to ongoing struggles with addiction in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the South, the trend toward defunding long-term rehab placements and focusing less on abstinence recovery could indeed lead to worse outcomes over time. Without investment in quality rehab programs and long-term recovery strategies, the overall national death rate could rise, mirroring the crisis seen in the North. For effective long-term solutions, a balanced approach – incorporating both harm reduction and strong rehab facilities for abstinence recovery – is needed, along with sustained funding to support all aspects of addiction treatment.”

A call to improve access to alcohol addiction support in non-urban areas

If we are to reduce alcohol-related harm across the country, a multifaceted approach is required. Increased investment in abstinence-based addiction treatment, awareness and personalised recovery programs are all key components for narrowing the gap between regions and reducing alcohol-related deaths nationwide.

“The main reason we set up Rehabs UK, alongside East-Coast Recovery, was to address the significant challenges people face with travel and the cost of residential rehab, especially in rural areas," says Morse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our approach focuses on accessibility, flexibility, and personalised care - ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to heal and thrive. By offering thorough assessments, we ensure individuals understand their options and can make informed decisions about their treatment. This personalised approach helps overcome barriers and ensures people receive the right care for their unique needs.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, Rehabs UK is here to help. Rehabs UK is committed to continuing to support those battling alcoholism, drug addictions and behavioural addictions. To access free assessments with trained treatment advisors, contact Rehabs UK here.