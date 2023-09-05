Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
The UK’s biggest local authority ‘effectively’ declares bankruptcy
Tory government eases 'effective ban' on onshore wind farms
Nitrous oxide is now categorised as class C drug
Northern launches rail tickets as low as 50p
‘Total chaos’ at UK airport as huge queues snake out of the building
Breaking

Laughing gas to be outlawed by the end of the year as nitrous oxide categorised as class C drug

Nitrous oxide is known as laughing gas

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
4 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nitrous oxide is to be categorised as an illegal Class C substance, and outlawed by the end of the year, the government has said.

Users could face two years in prison and sellers up to 14 years under this new categorisation.

Recently, experts have warned the ban of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, could stop users from seeking medical help.

Most Popular

Canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, discarded by the side of a road. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)Canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, discarded by the side of a road. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, discarded by the side of a road. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are cleaning up our streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Those in unlawful possession could face up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine.”

Nitrous oxide is the second most commonly used drug among 16 to 24-year-olds in England after cannabis.

Related topics:GovernmentHome Office