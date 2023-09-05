Nitrous oxide is now categorised as class C drug

Nitrous oxide is known as laughing gas

Nitrous oxide is to be categorised as an illegal Class C substance, and outlawed by the end of the year, the government has said.

Users could face two years in prison and sellers up to 14 years under this new categorisation.

Recently, experts have warned the ban of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, could stop users from seeking medical help.

Canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, discarded by the side of a road. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are cleaning up our streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Those in unlawful possession could face up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine.”