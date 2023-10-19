Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nitrous oxide is to be categorised as an illegal Class C substance, and outlawed by the end of the month, the government has said.The movement is part of a government crackdown on anti-social behaviour as it becomes a controlled Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) from 8 November.

Users could face two years in prison and sellers up to 14 years under this new categorisation, the Home Office has confirmed. Anyone caught with nitrous oxide with the intention of inhaing it to get high could be handed a fine, a "visible" community punishment or a caution which will appear on their criminal record.

Canisters of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, discarded by the side of a road. (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Recently, experts have warned the ban of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, could stop users from seeking medical help. Heavy users open themselves to health risks such as anameia, nerve damage and paralysis. It can also cause fatal drug-driving accidents.

The new law comes after ministers vowed to take action on "flagrant" drug taking in communities, with nitrous oxide linked to anti-social behaviour, such as "intimidating gatherings", and empty cannisters are often discarded in public spaces. However, licences will not be required to carry nitrous oxide and it will still be lawful to use in catering and in hospitals to be used as a pain relief.

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp said: "We are delivering on the promise we made to take a zero-tolerance approach towards antisocial behaviour and flagrant drug taking in our public spaces. Abuse of nitrous oxide is also dangerous to people’s health and today we are sending a clear signal to young people that there are consequences for misusing drugs. Both users and dealers will face the full force of the law for their actions."

When announcing the news, a Home Office spokesperson said: "We are cleaning up our streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.Those in unlawful possession could face up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine.”

Nitrous oxide is the second most commonly used drug among 16 to 24-year-olds in England after cannabis, and there is growing concerns over the health problems caused. CEO of Neighbourhood Watch John Hayward-Cripps said: "At Neighbourhood Watch, we support the government’s ban on nitrous oxide under new legislation from the 8th of November.